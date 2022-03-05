How to level up in Elden Ring? These are our recommendations for attribute distribution

A good character build will make it easier for you to progress in FromSoftware’s latest adventure.

Elden Ring, like good RPGwill allow us make our character in the way that best suits our style of play through a series of attributes that we will level up as we earn Golden Runes, either by killing enemies or acquiring them with objects. We already told you about their initial classes and in which of these attributes they stood out at the beginning, but this time we want to tell you how to develop our character in the most efficient way if you have just arrived in the worlds of Miyazaki.

First of all, you must understand the different attributes that you have and what it is for one of them:

Vigor: The maximum health you will have (PS) depends on this attribute, in addition to contributing to the resistance to fire and poison.



Mind: It will determine our PC, which we will use to use magic, in addition to the arts of the weapons.



Endurance: This attribute determines the ability to perform all our actions. We will use it to attack, roll, block and it will determine the maximum load that we can carry.



Force: This value will determine the damage that we will inflict with weapons that scale in Strength.



Skill: The damage with weapons that scale in Dexterity depends on it.



Intelligence: It is the attribute that will determine the damage of the spells, although it also contributes to the resistance to magic.



Fe: Works similar to Intelligence, but with miracles.



: Works similar to Intelligence, but with miracles. Arcane: It would be something similar to “luck” and will serve to increase our probability of receiving more objects from enemies. It also has effects on resistances and certain items.

How to level up our attributes?

Strength and Stamina are attributes common to all classes.The ideal in Elden Ring is that you specialize in a style of play determined, at least throughout the first game and especially if you are not a veteran of FromSoftware games. For this, there is two attributes that are common to all classes and playstyles: these are Vigor and Stamina. The Stamina attribute will serve you for all actions, regardless of your class, you will use it both throwing blows with a sword and casting spells, and falling short in Stamina means not being able to keep up in combat when it comes to dodging, rolling , attack, block. While Vigor will determine your health, and unless you rely heavily on your reflexes and perfect dodge, it’s important to keep it high.

The way attributes scale isn’t the same across all of them, Vigor will scale especially well as you get closer to level 40, while scaling becomes less and less effective from there. Stamina, on the other hand, scales well at somewhat lower levels, though it stays relatively even until well past level 40.

close combat

If you have decided to fight melee, you will find different weapons that scale using the Strength or Dexterity attribute. This is indicated in the description of the weapon, in the “Attribute scaling” section. The scaling efficiency is determined by the values ​​E, D, C, B, A and S, where E is the worst value and S is the best. In order to specialize in the best way, you will have to increase the attribute value with which the type of weapons you want to use scales.

Keep an eye on the scaling efficiency of your weaponsStrength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Faith, and Arcane all scale in a similar way, being the first levels the most efficientreducing the increase per level from 20 and staying regular until around 60. Regarding the Arcane attribute, although it may be the least interesting for a player who is just starting out, it will also serve to scale some very specific weapons.

magical combat

Magical combat will be determined by the attributes of Intelligence and Faith, and in the same way as in melee, you will have to watch that the objects scale in the attribute in which you are specializing. The spells will be determined by Intelligence and will have a more offensivewhile the miracles will depend on the Faith and will be more focused on the defense or supportalthough they can also deal damage.

Although the attribute of Mind can be used for any class essential in magical combat and profitability at each new level will benefit from level 20, reaching maximum profit between levels 50 and 60, being one of the attributes that takes the longest to reach its maximum profit peak and being unprofitable to go up in its first levels if we do not plan to specialize.

Although the easiest way to enter the Elden Ring is to specialize in a particular class, you can build mixed characters, that use magic and melee, in the same way that you will find weapons that will scale in the attributes of Strength and Dexterity alike. If you choose this path, be aware of attribute scaling to take greater advantage of leveling up, keeping values ​​balanced within the levels where progress is most efficient.

Attributes do not scale the same at all levelsCount on some ashes of war will also be used for vary the attribute with which your weapons scale, allowing you to create very interesting constructions. Hybrid characters will also allow you to combine different play styles, although again, you will have to control the level scaling to don’t waste runes in your development. For simple classes such as a character that fights in close combat and builds its build on the Strength attribute: starting with the hero classwe should get to level 100 with a distribution of attributes around 45 in both Strength, Vigor and Stamina.

The increase of attributes also will have an impact on your resistancesalthough this time we have preferred to focus on the basic constructions and what else can help you to complete the game for the first time. In the same way, the Arcane attribute can be interesting for a build intended to harvest certain rare items, although in a first game, you will probably do without it.

If you have just started your journey through the Middle Lands, these 7 tips can make your first hours of the game less difficult, and if you have not yet played Elden Ring, in 3DGames we have already played more than 60 hours and we will tell you why we are Fascinating has become FromSoftware’s largest and most ambitious work to date.

