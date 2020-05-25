How to listen to The Last Kingdom’s official podcast

Followers of The Last Kingdom are in for an actual lockdown deal with: the collection has launched an official podcast, that includes among the greatest stars from the present.

The new collection consists of three episodes hosted by Alexander Dreymon (Uhtred of Bebbanburg), Mark Rowley (Finan) and Arnas Fedaravičius (Sihtric), which supply perception into life on set, hidden skills, various careers and, in fact, pranks.

These conversant in the present will know that Uhtred, Finan and Sihtric have a captivating bond as allies combating alongside one another, which is mirrored of their friendship off-camera too.

The Last Kingdom podcast contains loads of jokes and banter between the three actors as they mirror on their time with the present, which not too long ago dropped its fourth season on Netflix.

Audio variations of all three episodes can be found to listen to now on Spotify and Apple Music, whereas video variations of the podcast have began being shared to The Last Kingdom’s official YouTube channel.

Right here’s episode one, which was uploaded on Saturday 23rd Could…

The Last Kingdom season 4 sees Alexander Dreymon return to the position of fearsome warrior Uhtred, who helps defend the dominion of Wessex from each Viking invaders and threats from inside.

The collection is loosely primarily based on actual British historical past, taking inspiration from Bernard Cornwell’s historic fiction novels The Saxon Tales.

The Last Kingdom is obtainable to stream on Netflix. In the event you’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.