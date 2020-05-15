How to listen to The Sandman audio series on Audible

Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series The Sandman is already within the strategy of being tailored as a Netflix present, for which manufacturing was about to start shortly earlier than the coronavirus lockdown was introduced in.

And as if that wasn’t sufficient, it’s now being was an audiobook for Audible as nicely – with a starry solid lending their voices to the supply materials.

Gaiman himself is having a really palms on function within the manufacturing, serving as artistic director, government producer and narrator for the series, whereas his long-time audio collaborator, Dirk Maggs is the scriptwriter and director.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to learn about The Sandman…

When is The Sandman launched on Audible?

The first a part of the Audible series lands on the platform on Wednesday 15th July overlaying the primary three volumes of the graphic novel series.

How can I listen to The Sandman on Audible?

The series is already obtainable for pre-order on the Audible web site, at a worth of £32.09, whereas it’s also possible to pre-order at no cost with a 30-day Audible trial – with a subscription priced at £7.99 thereafter.

What’s The Sandman about?

The series is an epic, metaphysical fantasy that begins when an occultist makes an attempt to seize the bodily embodiment of Dying in a cut price for everlasting life.

Nevertheless the occultist makes a vital mistake – fairly than trapping Dying, he by accident captures his youthful brother Morpheus, the King of Desires.

Within the occasions that comply with Morpheus’ escape- after seventy years of imprisonment – he goes on a quest to reclaim his misplaced objects of energy and rebuild his realm, a quest which supplies the series with its major narrative thrust.

Who’s within the voice solid for The Sandman?

Audible have assembled a really starry voice solid for the series – with James McAvoy starring within the lead function as Morpheus.

As well as to McAvoy, and Gaiman himself as narrator, the supporting solid consists of such excessive profile appearing expertise as Michael Sheen as Lucifer, Miriam Margolyes as Despair and Kat Dennings as Dying.

Different large names embrace Andy Serkis, Riz Ahmed, Taron Egerton, Justin Vivian Bond, Arthur Darvill, William Hope, Josie Lawrence, Samantha Morton and Bebe Neuwirth.