How To Make A Sears Credit score Card Cost (4 Simple Techniques)

Sue Hwang / GOBankingRates

As a big national retail chain, Sears provides pieces similar to home equipment, gear, clothes, footwear, house furniture and extra. If truth be told, Sears provides a option to lend a hand fund the ones purchases: a Sears bank card or a Store Your Means Mastercard — each issued by way of Citibank.



The use of a Sears bank card or Store Your Means Mastercard earns rewards and advantages similar to 5% off or one year of interest-free financing on make a selection pieces of $299 or extra, or earn 1%-5% issues on eligible purchases.

To revel in the advantages of your bank card rewards, you will have to stay your Sears bank card account up to the moment by way of the use of one of the vital to be had cost choices. Right here’s the entirety you want to grasp.

Make a Sears Credit score Card Cost On-line

You’ll be able to put up your cost during the on-line portal. First you want to sign in your Sears bank card. To try this:

Move to the login web page on your Sears bank card or Store your manner Mastercard. Click on at the “Check in your card” hyperlink below the “Join” button. Input your card quantity and make a selection “Proceed” to arrange a person ID and password.

As soon as your registration is entire, you’ll login to the login web page to procedure your on-line cost. You’ll want to have the main points of your bank account and Financial institution Quantity handy to finish the transaction.

make a Sears bank card cost by way of telephone

You’ll be able to pay on your Sears bank card 24/7. Sears Card shoppers can name the Sears Credit score Card Products and services toll loose quantity at 800-917-7700 and practice the directions to make a cost. You’ll be able to additionally make a selection to have a customer support consultant help.

Help may be to be had to shoppers with different Sears bank cards, together with the next:

Sears Mastercard: 800-669-8488

Store your manner Mastercard: 877-816-9063

make a Sears bank card cost within the mail

At Sears it’s also imaginable to pay your bank card invoice by way of mail. Common mail and expedited cost addresses are to be had. Ship your cost receipt and a account or cash order to the proper deal with:

Card Commonplace cost deal with Cope with for expedited cost Sears Card or Sears Mastercard PO Field 9001055

Louisville, KY 40290-1055 In a single day remains

Sears Cost Middle/In a single day Keep

6716 ramp

Development 9, STE 910

Louisville, KY 40213 Store your manner Mastercard PO Field 78024

Phoenix, AZ 85062-8024 In a single day remains

Attn: Shopper Bills Division

6716 ramp

Development 9, STE 910

Louisville, KY 40213

make a Sears bank card cost in individual

You’ll be able to additionally make a bank card cost at any Sears location, which is to hand in case you reside within the space or in case you plan on buying groceries there. For the quickest carrier, take your commentary with you to the shop.

Pay your Sears bank card invoice on time

Paying your invoice on time is essential to keep away from overdue charges and unfavorable credit score record. When you pay your invoice in complete throughout the grace length, you’ll keep away from curiosity fees for your purchases. The grace length is no less than 25 days.

When you fail to pay no less than the minimal due by way of the due date, a $29 overdue rate will likely be charged. As well as, multiple overdue cost in six consecutive billing cycles will lead to a $40 rate.

This content material isn’t supplied by way of Citibank. Any evaluations, research, evaluations or suggestions on this article are the ones of the writer best and feature now not been reviewed, authorized or another way counseled by way of Citibank.

Knowledge is right kind as of February 21, 2021.

This newsletter has been up to date to incorporate further reporting since its unique newsletter.