How to make the weekly wait for Moon Knight more bearable with these 7 Marvel games

Moon Knight has come to our homes ready to shed light on this particular hero, but his story comes to us week after week, leaving us with honey on our lips, therefore, in the following guide you will find 7 marvel games that can help us to liven up the wait and that, in addition, are great games that are worth trying.

How to make the weekly wait for Moon Knight more bearable with these 9 Marvel games

1.Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4, PS5)

We couldn’t start this list without naming one of the best superhero games of recent times. Marvel’s Spider-Man(along with Spider-Man 2), is probably the most satisfying game of the Spiderman allowing us to do all kinds of tricks while we explore the city and face iconic rivals such as Rhino, Electro, Scorpion or Mister Negative among others. Also, we can’t forget Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in which we can finally handle this character in the first moments of him as a substitute for Peter Parker while he explores such cool powers as invisibility.





2.Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems (SNES)

For those of us who enjoy movies Infinity War y Endgamewe can recall the plot of the Infinity Stones by getting a little nostalgic playing Marvel Super Heroes: War ot the Gemsa SNES classic that confronts us with Thanos himself again in the skin of heroes like Wolverine, Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America or Iron Man.





3.Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (Arcade, PS2…)

The mythical fighting saga that allowed us to face Spider-Man against Ryuk from Street Fighter found its maximum splendor with Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, a title that came to revolutionize the saga with groundbreaking mechanics and being able to face teams of 3 members. A classic for lovers of the fighting genre.





4.Lego Marvel Super Heroes (PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, PC…)

Now that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has just arrived, it’s not a bad time to remember that the saga exists LEGO Marvel Super Heroes to have a good time with the little ones, (or not so little ones), within the Marvel universe with large doses of humor around our favorite characters.





5.Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 (PS2, Xbox 360, Wii…)

Tactical role in a universe of superheroes that finds its maximum exponent with the second installment of the saga released in 2006. A game that is situated between the events of Secret Wars y Civil War that lovers of the genre will undoubtedly enjoy. Developed by Vicarious Visions, this game allows us to create teams of up to four heroes in which synergies and combos are generated that will help us overcome the fights.





6.Guardianes de la Galaxia (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC)

Another of Marvel’s most recent games that, although it didn’t generate too many expectations, has managed to hit it big with a title full of fun, action, humor and… accompanying songs. In Guardians of the Galaxy we will put ourselves in the shoes of Star-Lord and his team to get lost in a cosmos full of amazing challenges and missions.





7.Iron Man VR

Making the jump to VR, we find neither more nor less the possibility of putting ourselves in the shoes of Iron Man with this delivery being able to fly and shoot in aerial combats that will cause us an impact. We will also be able to interact with characters, unlock new armor and advance in a story in which we will have to face a hacker known as “Ghost”.