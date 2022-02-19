The bunk beds have become more popular in comparison of traditional single beds. There are two main reasons for which most families choose best bunk beds over traditional beds. The first reason is that the bunk beds save a lot of space and look cool in your kids’ room or your bedroom. The second reason is that the bunk beds make your kids more social and physically active.

The bunk beds are like a boon for families with small homes. One bunk bed can accommodate minimum two kids but takes up the floor space of only one bed. Not only that, you can buy a large bunk bed to allow up to five kids to sleep comfortably on it still keep some free space for walking and other equipment in the room. In this way, you can design your kids’ room to make it look organized and beautiful.

How to Make Your Bunk Bed Look Cool

The bunk beds for kids are available in various colors. You can get pink bunk beds for girls, blue bunk beds for boys and espresso, walnut, grey, natural and white bunk beds for all kids and adults. The bunk beds also vary in designs and features. You can get a bunk bed with stairs, bunk bed with storage, bunk bed with ladder, bunk bed with slide, bunk bed with drawers, bunk bed with desk, bunk bed with futon, bunk bed with trundle, bunk bed with curtains, bunk bed with tent and others. You should select a bunk bed that meets the safety features you need and the cool features your kids expect.

The bunk bed brands make a variety of bunk beds for kids, teens and adults. It is possible that you can get a perfect bunk bed of your choice and it is also possible that you don’t get exactly what you want. In case you are in the second category, don’t worry. We have some amazing ideas that can make your bunk bed look cool and more attractive for kids, you should read ahead to know more about it.

Choose Bunk Bed Color Add Matching Mattresses Add Curtains to Bunk Bed Add Bunk Bed Slide Decorate with Colorful Lights Add Clip-On Fan

We have suggested 8 ideas to turn your normal bunk bed into a cool bunk bed. Let us discuss each idea in detail.

#1. Choose Bunk Bed Color:

The appearance of a bunk bed is mostly based on its color and design. You should check the various colors in which the best bunk beds are available in market. Thereafter you should buy pink bunk beds or grey bunk beds or white bunk beds or any other color that matches with your home interior. We recommend pink bunk beds for kids as the kids have attraction towards bright colors like pink, red, blue and others.

#2. Add Matching Mattresses:

As we discussed in previous point, you should buy pink bunk beds for kids to attract them. However, the bunk beds don’t include mattresses, so you have to buy them separately. You should check the mattress size and thickness suggested by the bunk bed manufacturer to find the right size mattress for your bunk bed.

In order to make your bunk bed look cool, you should add high quality mattresses in its matching color. For example: If you have a pink bunk bed then we recommend to add dark pink mattresses to it. It will create a beautiful appearance in your kids’ room and grab your kids’ attention every time they enter the room.

#3. Add Curtains to Bunk Bed:

Having a bunk bed for kids is very common and kids always want something new to fulfill their curiosity. You can add cotton curtains to your bunk bed to change its appearance. The bunk bed curtains are available in pink, blue, orange and many other colors.

The bunk bed curtains convert the lower bunk of your bunk bed into a private play area for kids. Your kids can play inside the curtain covered space during day time. The toddlers and young kids love such free space where they can walk, crawl and play with their friends.

#4. Add Bunk Bed Slide:

The bunk beds allow your kids to sleep comfortably at night. However, the kids don’t use the bunk bed during day time because they want to play games that give them fun. You can bring that fun to your home with help of a bunk bed slide. Yes, you can add a slide to your bunk bed to attract your kids towards it.

When you have a bunk bed with slide at home, your kids can play on it with their friends during day time and use the bunk bed for sleeping at night. So, the slide makes the bunk bed more useful and entertaining for your kids.

#5. Decorate with Colorful Lights:

There are many decorative lights available, you can add them to your bunk bed. The colorful lights can make your bunk bed look cool, bright and attractive for all kids. You can also add a clip-on light if your child wants to read books on bunk bed at night. When you attach the lighting around the bunk bed, make sure the lights are away from the sleeping area and the kids hands or feet won’t get trapped in the light cables.

#6. Add Clip-On Fan:

The summer nights can be more comfortable for kids if you add one or two clip-on fans on the bunk bed. We all know that everyone needs a fan or air conditioner during summer time. In case of bunk beds, the child sleeping on lower bunk may not get the air from the ceiling fan and sometimes the child on upper bunk does not get air from the fan because the bunk bed is far from the fan.

The clip-on fan allows you to make your bunk bed cool during summer time. The clip-on fan remains away from kids still throws necessary air cooling to let them sleep comfortably.

Wrapping Up:

We have suggested six simple ideas to make your bunk bed cool and attractive. You should implement one or more ideas to add fun and entertainment for your kids. If you have a query or doubt regarding bunk beds, bunk bed slide, curtains, lighting, fan or other things, you can ask us in the comment section. We will be happy to answer your queries and help you make your bunk bed more attractive.