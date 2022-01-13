how to optimize game performance and get 60 FPS without sacrificing graphics

Who was going to say to us that on a day like today we would be talking about God of War on PC, no more, no less. But that is exactly the case. The legendary game that Sony Santa Monica signed in 2018 arrives this week on Steam and Epic Games Store, in a very well achieved port with some very interesting exclusive functions as well. But at this moment, we are not here to assess the game, but rather to optimize it: our goal is to find the best configuration possible, so that you can enjoy its graphics with reasonable performance. If you have read us for a long time, you will know that at 3DJuegos PC we like to work with clear objectives, so that will be the first step.

Although Kratos has us used to games hack-and-slash of frantic action, in reality this delivery is somewhat more leisurely and narrative-centric, following in the wake of The Last of Us. Come on, there was not too much problem in limiting the game to 30 frames per second in order to preserve its technical virtues, which is what players were going to really enjoy. On PC, you’ll have to settle for that if you’re playing something like a GTX 970 — you might be able to hit 60 FPS, but with huge visual sacrifices — although we’ll aim a little higher in the interest of preserving the action. And what about the graphics?

Well, in the settings menu you will find seven parameters to experiment with; with up five possible configurations for each one. I’d say most magazine readers will go for the “high” preset knowing that the most popular graphics cards are the same or similar to the GTX 1060. But of course, you can always go one step further. And if you really want to be prepared in a good way, you know what to do: review that you have everything ready. Below these lines, you have the requirements Official minimums and recommended, as well as other indications that (hopefully) will be useful to you; including contrasts between scaling systems.

I have worked with a team provided by Nvidia that carries an RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition, an i9 10900K and 64 GB of RAM. I was able to examine the game’s performance at 1080p and 2160p resolutions, both native and scaled.

Nvidia drivers that include optimizations for God of War will arrive at GeForce Experience on Friday, January 14. The version that I have used during the writing of the article is the previous one: WHQL 511.17, also available from that application. A mandatory step in modest outfits.

I recommend you visit the God of War analysis to resolve issues of another kind, such as compatibility with controllers or the assessment of its exclusive functions for this platform: this article is only technical.

Nvidia Reflex is a nice addition, but it’s already a permissive game per se

As you can see, in Jetpack Interactive —The study in charge of this port, also responsible for the PC version of Dark Souls— and Santa Monica Studio have had the decency to indicate what kind of performance you can expect for each type of device. hardware. We would like all companies to make it that easy for us. In any case, as you can see, the issue escalates rapidly as we get higher in resolution. Keep in mind that the more expensive cards listed in the table are compatible with smart scaling methods that can help you a lot in achieving attractive results.

Display menu

Most of these settings are easy to understand if you have been playing on PC for a long time. For example, being such a horizontal game it is unlikely that you will find tears in the screen, which is beneficial because it allows us dispense with vertical sync and the latency hit that that implies. For its part, Nvidia Reflex is a fairly simple recommendation: you don’t need that enhancer — God of War is quite permissive in terms of keyframes to roll or lock — but it doesn’t hurt if your graphics card allows it. Many options to suit the consumer!

Here the question is rather in the pixel count. The game does not have full screen mode, neither in the main menu nor in the archivo settings.ini, and you can almost start to say goodbye to that option in future games because in DX12 it does not represent a stability problem. Or it shouldn’t, at least. The point is that if you want to adjust the internal resolution, for example to alleviate the weight of the image on your GPU by 5%, you would have to play in windowed mode. Saving very specific cases that depend on the distance at which you play from your screen and its size, that is a nuisance.



Ground branches or runes suffer as the DLSS / FSR quality is lowered.

Luckily we have the support of Nvidia DLSS y AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution for these cases. Respectively, I find that the solution of those in green is better in quality mode to play at 1080p; but if you play in 4K then maybe you might be more interested in balance mode. Beyond that, I would say that the ratio of lost quality to FPS gained is not worth much, so we will prioritize pixels in this case. Some games come out better in quality mode than what they offer natively, but experimenting with twigs on the ground or the runes that Atreus can read in some megaliths, I do not find anything that makes me lean in favor of this technology.

The case of FSR 1.0 is similar. As it is a more generic algorithmic solution than Nvidia’s, in those specific parts it presents lower results than DLSS. However, it is interesting to keep in mind for two reasons: one, that it is compatible with cards other than Nvidia’s RTX 2000 and 3000 series; and two, which has a super quality mode with more pixels than the green counterpart (1478x832p vs 1280x720p upscaling from 1080p). Realistically, you shouldn’t be aiming for much less than that and it’s a more recommended dynamic solution than the internal resolution scaling bar. I insist: the idea is to prioritize graphics slightly over performance.

Get a ~ 20-25% extra FPS with DLSS in quality mode, depending on whether you play 1080p, 1440p or 2160p. FSR 1.0 in super quality mode is the closest to that if you don’t have a compatible card.

with DLSS in quality mode, depending on whether you play 1080p, 1440p or 2160p. FSR 1.0 in super quality mode is the closest to that if you don’t have a compatible card. Regarding the aspect ratio, the 21: 9 mode it is more recommended in terms of readability and it is also compatible with 16: 9 monitors, but the aspect might not be to your liking in the latter case.

video device (Tu GPU principal) Monitor (Your main monitor) display mode Without Borders You can only change the resolution in window aspect ratio (Watch up) V-Sync disabled Activate only if you see tears on the screen Fps limit — Matching your 99% FPS Blur — Just to camouflage a low FPS cap film grain — Aesthetic option (advanced) nvidia reflex Activated latency markers — Just to make measurements flash latency — Just to make measurements

Graphics Menu

We get to the heart of the matter and the news is mostly good: running God of War at maximum qualities shouldn’t be a chore for most of us, but if you want a little extra frames, take note of the table below. In general, you should know that the game has a medium-high consumption in your video memory and that the texture projection send there. As I said above, I have used a GPU with 10 GB of VRAM which is 40% more than what I need to play with textures in ultra, and also what the interface indicates does not accurately represent the real memory consumption. However, if you go with a modest card, you still need to lower that parameter.



Shadows are usually well defined, but they consume a lot of VRAM.

Ambient occlusion is key to achieving three-dimensionality

With the shades the opposite happens, practically. They’re easy for memory to take in, but it packs quite a punch on the frame count. If you’re having trouble hitting 60 FPS, it’s the first thing you should go down. When you get to a point that is unacceptable (“original” quality, for example) then downgrade the DLSS / FSR quality. I also wanted to talk briefly about the ambient occlusion, because I sense that if you are looking for configuration guides like this in other media, it is most likely that they will recommend deactivating it.

I understand why they will say that: it can take some frames away from you and it cannot be said that it is going to revolutionize your game for the better. But personally, I recommend activating it at its highest quality because I think that objects that are visually affected by this parameter feel a lot better connected with the environment and make a difference. If you leave ambient occlusion behind, some scenes may feel abnormally flat, puffy, or two-dimensional. It is a matter of perspective.