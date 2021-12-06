how to optimize the performance of the new Xbox game without giving up its graphics

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Seeing how great Halo Infinite is as we said in the review of the new Master Chief adventure, I think we can be grateful that in 343 Industries have made the decision to treat the PC version as a “first-class citizen”. The Redmond men had a series of responsibilities clear with mouse and keyboard warriors, including the ones listed below.

  • Numerous graphical configuration options. Almost 40, in fact.
  • A key mapping menu, up to three for each action.
  • Steam and Discord invites, in addition to Xbox Live ones.

Not bad right? Between this and the partnerships with third parties, they have complied. We have had several themed accessories from Razer, plus support for your own SDK to add Chroma effects to your game. We also have from AMD that RX 6900 XT Limited Edition that only the lucky few will be able to get, as well as compatibility with FreeSync Premium Pro.

Many things, in short. But here we are to talk about performance, because unfortunately that cool RGB on your keyboard isn’t going to give you extra frames. I have been doing tests (a lot of tests) with a team donated by Nvidia colleagues, which has an RTX 3080 graphics card, an i9 10900K processor and 64 GB of RAM. And we want to share our findings with you.

Halo Infinite system requirements

Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

The table is a bit intimidating, yes. Both the minimum and the recommended are quite high, although fortunately in practice we do not have too many problems because the game offers systems of resolution scaling superb: the picture can sometimes be blurry when using DSR if you go for very high refresh rates, but in my experience I would say that you will not experience noticeable crashes if you know how to configure the game.

That leads us to think about what the ideal configuration for Halo Infinite on PC. Unfortunately, it is not possible to set different settings for campaign and multiplayer; so you will have to modify some things by hand depending on what you are going to play. The good part is that there is a common denominator for both modes, which is the priority to FPS: Generally, you want to keep them around 60-90 for the campaign, and open the cap in multiplayer.

Halo Infinite reaffirms its commitment to PC: we will have ray tracing, LAN games, and even a special graphics card

Based on my testing, I would say that keeping gameplay stable on 144-165Hz monitors is tricky; but there is no problem in the 120 zone. So those will be our objectives. In terms of aesthetics, the only challenge or possible sacrifice – regardless of whether you play at 1080p, 1440p or 2160p – is in the open world of the campaign, which can force us to pull the dynamic resolution.

Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

Screen settings

adjustment

Recommended 1080p

Recommended 4K

Observations

field of view

90+

90+

Outdoor and PvP

display adapter

GPU principal

GPU principal

screen

Monitor principal

Monitor principal

Compatible and YOUR

borderless full screen

Yes

Yes

window size

(Window only) Native

(Window only) Native

resolution scale

100-120%

100%

minimum frame rate

60

60

maximum frame rate

90 (campaign) / 120 (MP)

90 (campaign and MP)

Vertical Sync

No

No

Use a VRR monitor

limit idle frame rate

Only with poor RAM and CPU

Only with poor RAM and CPU

Helps to Alt + Tab quickly

Graphics settings

adjustment

Recommended 1080p

Recommended 4K

OBSERVATIONS

quality settings

Custom

Custom

contour smoothing

High

High

Both solutions are TXAA

texture filter

Media

Media

ambient occlusion

Ultra

High

quality of textures

High (campaign) / Medium (MP)

High (campaign) / Medium (MP)

Exponential consumption of VRAM

geometry quality

Media

Media

reflections quality

High

High

depth of field

Baja

Baja

shading quality

High

High

lighting quality

Media

High

volumetric mist quality

Baja

Baja

Masks distant graphic flaws

cloud quality

Baja

Baja

dynamic wind

Baja

Baja

Purely immersive

vegetation quality

Ultra

High

quality of effects

Media

Media

quality of stickers

Baja

Baja

Purely immersive

animation quality

Automatic

Automatic

ground quality

High

High

Reduces the effect popping

simulation quality

Ultra

Ultra

Useful for gameplay

flock quality

High

High

Purely immersive

asynchronous processing

Yes

Yes

Sensory adjustments

ADJUSTMENT

Recommended 1080p

Recommended 4K

OBSERVATIONS

blur

0%

20% or less

Use only with very low FPS

screen shaking

Reduce if you feel nauseous

exposition

Reduce if you feel nauseous

full screen effects

100%

100%

speed lines

Simple question of readability

highlight

30% or more

30% or more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here