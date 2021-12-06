how to optimize the performance of the new Xbox game without giving up its graphics

Seeing how great Halo Infinite is as we said in the review of the new Master Chief adventure, I think we can be grateful that in 343 Industries have made the decision to treat the PC version as a “first-class citizen”. The Redmond men had a series of responsibilities clear with mouse and keyboard warriors, including the ones listed below.

Numerous graphical configuration options. Almost 40, in fact.

A key mapping menu, up to three for each action.

Steam and Discord invites, in addition to Xbox Live ones.

Not bad right? Between this and the partnerships with third parties, they have complied. We have had several themed accessories from Razer, plus support for your own SDK to add Chroma effects to your game. We also have from AMD that RX 6900 XT Limited Edition that only the lucky few will be able to get, as well as compatibility with FreeSync Premium Pro.

Many things, in short. But here we are to talk about performance, because unfortunately that cool RGB on your keyboard isn’t going to give you extra frames. I have been doing tests (a lot of tests) with a team donated by Nvidia colleagues, which has an RTX 3080 graphics card, an i9 10900K processor and 64 GB of RAM. And we want to share our findings with you.

Halo Infinite system requirements





The table is a bit intimidating, yes. Both the minimum and the recommended are quite high, although fortunately in practice we do not have too many problems because the game offers systems of resolution scaling superb: the picture can sometimes be blurry when using DSR if you go for very high refresh rates, but in my experience I would say that you will not experience noticeable crashes if you know how to configure the game.

That leads us to think about what the ideal configuration for Halo Infinite on PC. Unfortunately, it is not possible to set different settings for campaign and multiplayer; so you will have to modify some things by hand depending on what you are going to play. The good part is that there is a common denominator for both modes, which is the priority to FPS: Generally, you want to keep them around 60-90 for the campaign, and open the cap in multiplayer.

Based on my testing, I would say that keeping gameplay stable on 144-165Hz monitors is tricky; but there is no problem in the 120 zone. So those will be our objectives. In terms of aesthetics, the only challenge or possible sacrifice – regardless of whether you play at 1080p, 1440p or 2160p – is in the open world of the campaign, which can force us to pull the dynamic resolution.





Screen settings

adjustment Recommended 1080p Recommended 4K Observations field of view 90+ 90+ Outdoor and PvP display adapter GPU principal GPU principal screen Monitor principal Monitor principal Compatible and YOUR borderless full screen Yes Yes window size (Window only) Native (Window only) Native resolution scale 100-120% 100% minimum frame rate 60 60 maximum frame rate 90 (campaign) / 120 (MP) 90 (campaign and MP) Vertical Sync No No Use a VRR monitor limit idle frame rate Only with poor RAM and CPU Only with poor RAM and CPU Helps to Alt + Tab quickly

Graphics settings

adjustment Recommended 1080p Recommended 4K OBSERVATIONS quality settings Custom Custom contour smoothing High High Both solutions are TXAA texture filter Media Media ambient occlusion Ultra High quality of textures High (campaign) / Medium (MP) High (campaign) / Medium (MP) Exponential consumption of VRAM geometry quality Media Media reflections quality High High depth of field Baja Baja shading quality High High lighting quality Media High volumetric mist quality Baja Baja Masks distant graphic flaws cloud quality Baja Baja dynamic wind Baja Baja Purely immersive vegetation quality Ultra High quality of effects Media Media quality of stickers Baja Baja Purely immersive animation quality Automatic Automatic ground quality High High Reduces the effect popping simulation quality Ultra Ultra Useful for gameplay flock quality High High Purely immersive asynchronous processing Yes Yes

Sensory adjustments