How to order your Digital Kit, government aid for SMEs and the self-employed to acquire new technology

At the end of last year we explained how you could start preparing your procedure to obtain the aid of the so-called Digital Kit, created to improve its technology, its software and its cybersecurity tools for the self-employed and SMEs as part of the SME Digitization Plan that it is carrying out. out the government. Now with the plan already in motion, We explain how to complete the process in order to get help.

We are going to remember that depending on the size of the company, the Administration will grant aid of up to 12,000 euros (self-employed and companies with up to three employees can request up to 2,000 euros of aid, those with between three and nine workers, up to 6,000 euros, and those that employ between 10 and 50 people, up to 12,000 euros, according to the published order on December 31 last in the Official State Gazette or BOE). In this link there is detailed information on how much money can be requested for each technological need that the company has.

It is intended to finance aspects such as internet connection, the creation of an electronic commerce, the management of social networks, the implementation of tools that help optimize the business or the contracting of cybersecurity services, among others. Many companies have already requested it and the aid will continue until the budget allocated to it runs out, which in total is 3,067 million euros. They can be requested until September 15, 2022.

First step to apply for help

First of all you have to access this website, go down to where it says “How to request your Digital Kit voucher” and click on “register in our private area”. You access and you have to fill in the information requested: name, NIF, size of your company or if you are self-employed, the location, your contact information to create your account in Acelera Pyme. Very simple.





After filling in all the information you have to send it and a short time later you will receive an email confirming that you already have your Acelera Pyme account activated. You have to enter the link it shows you or copy and paste a URL (as you decide). You can start making the digital diagnosis of your company, which is an essential requirement to receive help.





To do this, the next step, when you access the link, is to evaluate your SME to see “the level of digital maturity”. This test offered by the web can be done on more occasions if, for example, as time goes by, you want to see how the digital maturity of your business evolves. you have to answer questions very simple on aspects such as if there is some kind of action in the SME to make employees aware of issues related to computer security, the speed of your Internet connection (if you have Internet), if your organization has an account on a social network, among other issues.

Next you will have to answer many more questions about the situation of your company in relation to technologies. Total, all the answers you have to answer can take about 40 minutes of time. When you finish you will receive specific information on the situation of your company according to its level of digitization.

How to ask for the money your business requires

When you have done the first steps, you must access the procedures to request your Digital Kit voucher. Select the option “access the procedure” and to enter you have to enter either your digital certificate or through [email protected] If you have already used this system for another procedure from your computer with the DNI and you kept it you can use it for this procedure without entering new information.

You have to enter all your personal information and include a password with numbers, letters and special symbols. After this, you have to press, at the bottom, about “Register me as interested”. When you enter all the information correctly you have to get to the next step: more data.

They will ask you for the “initial verifications” which are your contact information and if you are a company or a self-employed person and they remind us that “as it is indicated in the order of regulatory bases of the Digital Kit Programit is necessary to meet specific conditions to obtain the status of beneficiary, such as having the Digital Maturity Level evaluation, in accordance with the diagnostic test available on the AceleraPyme platform and not appearing as an Attached Digitizing Agent, in accordance with article 10 of that of the regulatory bases of the Digital Kit Program”.





Click on next and you will access the next step: the complementary data, that is, how many people work and their data. Then it is time to accept the conditions of the call where you accept matters such as that you allow “collecting, for the purpose of auditing and controlling the use of funds in relation to the measures aimed at the execution of reforms and investment projects within the framework of the recovery plan and resilience, in a searchable electronic format and in a single database. You must also indicate if you have received any similar recent help to this one of the so-called minimis, that is, grants or subsidies that, due to their small amount, do not need to communicate their grant to the European Commission.

Until now, all data can be modified. But when it comes time to sign you have to be careful: done with this step you will not be able to modify any of the data included in it. The signature report will only contain the request and the files that have been attached in PDF.

After ‘Signing’ you have to proceed to the REGISTRATION of the application clicking on the ‘Submit’ buttonotherwise your request will not be finalized.