How to play Hogwarts Legacy? What is it about? More details of the Harry Potter action RPG

After the State of Play held this Thursday, from Avalanche Software they have expanded the information.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 18, 2022, 10:49 26 comments

Last night we attended the celebration of a special State of Play of Hogwarts Legacy, the next video game set in the universe of Harry Potter that will take us to live the life of a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. We have been able to enjoy an extensive gameplay to whet our appetite, but from the studio they have continued to expand the information later.

Through a behind-the-scenes video and a post on the official PlayStation blog, those responsible for Avalanche Software have commented more details about what we can expect in the next Warner Bros. Games title for PC and consoles.

It is important to provide memorable momentsAlan Tew, Game DirectorIs Chandler Wood, a member of Avalanche Software (and of the Slytherin house, according to him), who has expanded the information on the blog. As he says, the game director Alan Tew made it clear to him from the beginning what foundations the project was going to focus on. “It is very important to provide the opportunity to experience hundreds of memorable momentsboth small and large, that fans grew up with and know by heart,” Tew told him.

In this way, they place a strong emphasis on unforgettable moments for Harry Potter fans, such as “participating in the selection ceremony in the Great Hall, exploring a new secret chamber at hogwartsimpersonating someone else with Polyjuice Potion, defending the innocent from a dangerous troll, dodging fireballs from a Hungarian Horntail, or soaring through the skies on the back of a friendly Hippogriff.”

the life of a student

But, if we want to be specific, the first thing to note is that Hogwarts Legacy is an open world action RPG set in the 19th century. We will embody a fifth year student in an experience for a playeralthough several cooperative mechanics are observed in the trailer thanks to a system of relationships with NPCs.

Each common room will be different depending on the house we chooseDepending on which Hogwarts house we choose, we can see a architecture, decoration and unique entrances of each common room. For example, Slytherin’s hides in a wall behind the writhing body of a huge stone snake. On the lesser known, note that the Ravenclaw is at the top of a tower, while the Hufflepuff is in a cozy basement.

But the game will allow you to visit more places apart from Hogwarts. “We wanted you to have new places to discover, to be able to see what is around and beyond the Black Lake, to meet the new witches and wizards that populate the houses dotted across the landscape beyond Hogsmeade and learn what other unknown chambers are hidden at Hogwarts or in the Scottish Highlands,” they comment.

The history of Hogwarts Legacy

They have not wanted to reveal much of their plot so as not to spoil the experience, but they have made it clear that the ties to ancient magic will lead us to face a rebellion of goblins led by Ranrok, who has allied himself with the dark magician Victor Rookwoodand both present a fearsome threat to the entire wizarding world.

We are told that in order to unravel the mysteries of ancient magic and stop Ranrok’s rebellion, we will need a friend and mentor to guide us. This is personalized in Professor Eleazar Fig.whose investigations into rumors of a goblin rebellion have earned him skepticism from the Ministry of Magic.

He is just one of the characters that will be important in our journey, because there will be several students and professors as fellow adventurers, as well as people who reside outside of Hogwarts. In fact, it is likely that we can come across someone from the Weasley family and some other familiar face.

Combat, management and exploration

Lastly, it’s worth highlighting what we’ve been told about the gameplay mechanics of Hogwarts Legacy. In the trailer we have been able to see that there is management options and even improvements through the construction of elements, and all of this will play a fundamental role in being better prepared to face dangers.

We must use different techniques depending on the enemyAs we learn from our peers and teachers we will gain new spells and abilities that will serve us not only to improve our combat arts, but also to solve different enigmas that await us in the game world. Precisely for this reason, exploration will be important and, of course, what we learn in class.

When facing our magical battles, we will have different techniques at our disposal that we must use to counteract the strong and weak points of the enemies, so the confrontations will be different depending on the threat. They ensure that it will be an experience suitable for all player profiles, with intense and challenging challenges for those who seek that reception and various difficulty options for those who prefer something quieter.

If there are no shocks, we will have to wait for the premiere of Hogwarts Legacy for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch during the next Christmas, since that is its official release window, with no specific day marked on the calendar. We are talking about one of the most anticipated games of 2022, so we will have to keep track of the next news that they share with us.

More about: Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter, Avalanche Software, Warner Bros. Games and RPGs.