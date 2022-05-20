how to play, initial tips and how to optimize your clicks

After the boom that Cookie Clicker caused, fans of this curious genre have another vein to enjoy: Pokeclickera game based on Pokémon that you will be interested in knowing some initial tips, how to play and, above all, how to optimize your clicks to advance at a faster rate.

Beyond some initial guidelines, we are going to try to guide you through the entire process of playing Pokéclicker. You will discover that under a layer of simplicity hides one of those clickers that promise to give you hours and hours if its mechanics catch you.

The first thing you should know is the link to play:

When you are inside, it will ask you to create a new save. Note that It will ONLY work in the browser you are running it inso if you want to take your progress to another computer, you’re going to have to take the save file with you.

With that explained, let’s start with the basics of the game:

It is in English, but it is quite basic, and it is understood quickly. Complete the tutorial to understand a bit of the basic mechanics of the game. Once the tutorial is over, the game lets go of you and you have to learn the mechanics on your own.

Do not worry that We are going to explain each section of the game so that you understand exactly what is happening at each moment.

Pokeballs and catches

Let’s start with the top left of the screen. There you will find the Pokéballs section for your captures.





If you notice, there are 4 pokéballs, which will allow you to configure the captures. Click on each pokéball to configure each section:

The section Caught it has to do with what pokéballs you will use with the creatures you have already captured.

The little silver star will mark which type of pokéball you will use with the shiny creatures you have already captured.

The section New It will tell us which balls you will use on creatures you haven’t caught yet.

The little gold star will mark what type of pokéball you will use with the shiny creatures that you have NOT already captured.

Note that, Catching Pokemon will earn you dungeon tokens. These tokens will be necessary to enter the dungeons, which you must overcome in order to advance in the story. In order to capture the creatures, you will have to have pokéballs, which are bought in the different cities (in the shops)





Combat, Battle Items, and Pokemon List





Let’s start with the simplest: the Pokemon list. Long story short, this list will tell you what creatures you’ve captured, their attack value (which adds up to create your team’s total attack value). The creatures will level up, and as they level up they will get more attack.

And important detail is that, when evolving, a new instance of the Pokémon will be created. That is, you will have the base Pokémon available (with its corresponding attack) and the evolution as a new level 1 Pokémon. In this way, the attack will be added to what you already have, which invites you to level up your evolved creatures .





The fight It is simpler than the mechanism of a pencil, and there are only two values ​​to take into account:

Pokémon attack : This is the automatic damage that your group of Pokémon will do, without you having to do anything.

: This is the automatic damage that your group of Pokémon will do, without you having to do anything. Click attack: the damage you will deal each time you click your mouse.

Lastly, we have the battle Items, that are activated by clicking on them. Doing so will activate his bonus for 30 seconds.

Map, dungeons and types of currency in Pokéclicker





Navigation on the map is also quite intuitive, and by clicking on the different routes and cities you can travel to them in an instant. You will see that some of these routes and cities are blocked, and it’s for a good reason: it’s going to touch you defeat 10 creatures from each new route to be able to access the next one, in addition to having to have a certain number of medals to unlock new places.





Inside the map there a series of dungeons, whose operation is quite easy to understand:

In order to enter, you will need to pay dungeon tokens (one of the currency types).

Once inside, you will be presented with a grid that your character can move around.

In each new quadrant, you can find a wild Pokémon, a treasure, a trainer or at dungeon boss.

When you have defeated the boss of the dungeon, this will count you as completed.

Note that you must complete all dungeons in order to advance in the game.





Lastly, there are the 3 types of currency you can find in the game:

Pokédolares : What you will use to upgrade Oak items and to buy in stores.

: What you will use to upgrade Oak items and to buy in stores. Dungeon Tokens: the currency you will use to enter dungeons.

the currency you will use to enter dungeons. mission points: By completing different missions, you will get this type of currency, used for certain types of special objects, such as Pokémon eggs.

Oak Items, Quests, and Eggs in Pokéclicker





The how oak objects work It is quite simple: it is a series of items that give us improvements to certain important aspects such as the capture or the generation of gold. Each of these objects has 5 levels, and when you reach the objective of each object you can pay Pokédollars to improve it to the next level.

Las missions is the way to get the mission points, and you will have a long list of missions that you can complete. If you are not convinced by the ones they offer you, you can renew them (the first renewal is free, the second one costs Pokédollars). Missions will automatically renew when you have completed all of them.





Lastly they are the eggs, a mechanic to get new creatures by buying eggs in shops for Mission Points or through story events (such as getting the Dome Fossil). By getting anything you can hatch, click on the list in the section Hatcheryand a dropdown will appear like the one you see below.





As you can see, you will be able to select both the eggs and the fossils that you have in your possession. The pokemon section It will only unlock for you when you have two level 100 creatures that can breed.

