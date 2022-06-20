First thing first, Roblox is supported by iOS devices. If you are using the iOS 14 or higher version, you can change the Roblox icon aesthetic as per your liking.

Roblox is a gaming platform that needs no introduction. It is trusted by players all around the world. It provides a safe platform for gamers where they can develop their games and play the games shared by others.

This online gaming service gives you access to a large collection of games that you haven’t played before. Besides that, it includes socializing options and tools that draw more followers to the platform.

The popularity of Roblox doubled during the pandemic. The good thing about this gaming platform is that it can be accessed from both computer and mobile devices. To know how to play Roblox on an iOS device you should read the post below.

Learn To Play Roblox On iOS

It might get a bit confusing for players who are playing Roblox on iOS for the first time. This is because Roblox games are quite different from other mobile games. No worries, we have got your back. We have provided a detailed guide for all newcomers.

First, go to the App Store and download the Roblox app on your iPhone. Make sure your device is connected to the internet.

After completing the installation process, launch the app.

If you are a new user, you will be asked to open an account.

Tap on the Sign-Up option and enter the required details.

You will be asked to provide your email address so that it can be linked to your Roblox account. Make sure you enter a valid email address. By linking your email address to your Roblox account you can receive fresh updates and news in your mailbox. Not just that, but Roblox also sends rewards to your official mail.

Once you are done with the sign-up process, set a unique username for your Roblox account.

Now choose a suitable Avatar for your Roblox character. You can upgrade your Avatar by using the rewards you earn from playing games.

Once you sign in to your Roblox account, start searching for games that you want to play.

Tap the “Play” symbol in the Games section. This will take you to the games library. Select a game by tapping on it and then rap the green tab to commence playing.

When starting a new game, you will be shown the in-game instructions. You can earn rewards by playing games and completing various objectives. The rewards you earn can be used for various things in the Roblox world.

Playing Roblox games on an iOS device is as simple as playing them on a computer. Just follow these steps and you will be good to go.

Roblox is the perfect gaming solution for all hardcore gamers. By downloading Roblox on your iPhone you can play your favorite games on the go. It gives you access to hundreds and thousands of games for free.