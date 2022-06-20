How to play the dinosaur game in Chrome even if we have a connection

For years, more than five years, running out of internet while using Chrome is a minor drama. It annoys us to be offline, but in return we can play the dinosaur game for a few minutes, Chrome Dino Run it’s called, which Google very cleverly implemented a day for those moments of affliction.

But not only can one be entertained with this Easter egg from Mountain View when suffering from network outages: also play the Dinosaur game in Chrome even if we have a connection. We explain how.

To play the Chrome dinosaur game it is not necessary to stay without internet

In 2018, when this browser-based game turned four years old, it was played about 270 million times each month both from the desktop version of Chrome and from the mobile version. It’s addictive and that’s why it doesn’t hurt to know that you don’t have to disconnect from the internet to play it.

Running it on our Chrome installation is as simple as entering chrome://dino and access. Once in it, we will press the space bar and we can start playing as usual.

The Chrome tyrannosaurus game can be played online and for as long as we want, although it has a time limit: its duration is 17 million years

We can play as many games as we want, of course, and go as far as possible even if with a limit, because it is not infinite: 17 million years. Approximately the time that the species of dinosaur that stars in the game lived on our planet, the tyrannosaurus rexbetter known as t-rex.

What about if He t-rex game you know little, we can play a version called Dino Swords in which our dinosaur has more than twenty weapons to defend ourselves or even try to bring it to real life to control it with our movements, although it is not easy. Microsoft Edge, by the way, also signed on to have a game just over two years ago. It is a function that is good to take into account, given the growth in popularity of Edge.