how to play wordle video game

Wordle is a very simple browser game that has fans all over the world, and although we already have a movie version (Framed), it was only a matter of time before someone made one of them. video game: High Score Day. It is a game with a somewhat different dynamic than the rest of the games, although this also adds a little more daily variety, which many will appreciate.

As is already the case with Framed, not many people are yet familiar with this new variant of Wordle, although if you like video games it won’t take long to add it to your “daily routine” of browser games to solve in a few minutes. We tell you what it consists of.

So you can play High Score Day, the Wordle of video games

The first thing you should know is that finding the High Score Day website is, at the moment, complicated (it is not yet very high in Google). Don’t worry, if you click on this link you will get directly to the game (remember to bookmark the page if you liked it so you don’t lose sight of it).

With this resolved, you can now start playing, although we warn you: the mechanics are somewhat different from the classic Wordle and many of its variants. This time it is not a single correct answer, but there are 5 in total: they will show us a frame of each of the 5 video games of the dayand you will have to use the internal search engine to find the title in question.



Doesn’t look like Fortnite, for whatever

If you’re a veteran player (You’ve been rocking it since the NES or SNES generation) You’re going to have a really good time, because there are a lot of retro games, some of them being gems that not many players will know about. For each success, we will get a life (a point, go) and with each mistake we will lose the opportunity to add that point.

We have had some problems with the oldest games (the blessed era of Commodore and others), but we are sure that many of you will greatly enjoy the challenge of this browser game. Remember: it is updated daily.