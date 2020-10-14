The OnePlus 8T is lastly right here, including one more smartphone to comparatively new producer OnePlus’s assortment. The brand new handset is accessible in two shiny colors (aquamarine inexperienced and lunar silver) and boasts quick processing, 5G and 4 again cameras (that’s another than even the new iPhone 12 Professional has).

The brand new system was revealed throughout a reside digital showcase occasion on thirteenth October, the day after the iPhone 12 launch.

It will likely be accessible as an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage measurement or a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage measurement and a charger will likely be included.

There’s heaps to love about the OnePlus 8T telephone. Under, we clarify the place you possibly can pre-order the smartphone from so that you could be the first to get your arms on the shiny 8T.

How to pre-order the OnePlus 8T

It is possible for you to to buy the OnePlus 8T immediately from the model’s web site or you possibly can commerce in your present telephone and improve to the latest 8T.

In the UK, this will likely be accessible to purchase from twentieth October.

Pre order OnePlus 8T from OnePlus

The brand new system is a decrease priced mannequin than present gadgets by the model and options quick charging and improved display screen show and multi-functional cameras. Costs for the new handset begin at £549, which is £50 lower than the present lowest priced OnePlus 8 mannequin.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Professional offers



OnePlus



In case you’re wanting to get your arms on a OnePlus system now, you will discover it at a variety of outlets. The 8 system would often price from £599 and the Professional could be £799 or £899 relying on storage sizes. The gadgets are lowered in the Amazon Prime Day gross sales.

We listing the greatest offers beneath you may get on Amazon now:

For extra tech information and updates you will discover go to our Know-how hub for all the newest information.