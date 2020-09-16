How to preorder Apple Watch SE: value, specs and more

Apple are identified for his or her common however premium smartphones and expertise, with the worth of their smartphones and tablets steadily rising additional and additional – till now.

With the launch of the brand new iPhone SE earlier in 2020 and rumours that the iPhone 12 value might be cheaper than first thought, plainly Apple is lastly making their iconic tech more inexpensive, with the Apple Watch subsequent in line.

For the primary time ever Apple has launched two smartwatches on the identical time with each the Apple Watch Sequence 6 and the SE – in order we enterprise into uncharted territory, right here’s what to anticipate from the primary price range Apple Watch.

How to pre-order the Apple Watch SE?

Pre-orders went reside in the course of the ‘Time Flies’ Apple Occasion and the units might be pre-ordered now for availability from 18th September.

Pre-order Apple Watch SE now

When is the Apple Watch SE launch date?

The Apple Watch Sequence SE was revealed on the ‘Time Flies’ Apple Occasion on 15th September 2020, which began at 6 pm UK time. We additionally noticed the iPad 8 and iPad Air Four launch, however there was no signal of the rumoured Apple AirTags.

How a lot is the Apple Watch SE?

The Apple Watch SE retails from £269, as introduced on the launch occasion, which is lower than the Apple Watch 6.

What are the Apple Watch SE specs?

As is common with the more inexpensive, SE variations of Apple merchandise, the Apple Watch SE options many of the primary options of the Apple Watch 6 (learn our full information to the Apple Watch 6 together with specs and how to pre-order).

The 4 primary areas highlighted with this new design are:

Health – the flexibility to monitor all of your every day actions with boosted well being and wellness monitoring and capabilities.

Connectivity – you’ll be able to obtain calls and textual content instantly to your watch display in addition to stream music whilst you loosen up or exercise and even use Siri while not having your iPhone.

Well being and Security – one of many greatest areas targeted on within the Apple Occasion was the well being capabilities of the Apple watches (they even had an entire presentation from individuals who claimed it had saved their lives or well being ultimately). The SE system consists of the guts well being notifications, Emergency SOS and Fall Detection options of the usual 6.

Household Setup – beforehand, to use an Apple watch you’ll have wanted to have already got an iPhone to pair it with. Now, the household perform permits a number of watches to be managed from a household iPhone which has security and monitoring controls for youngsters.

What are the Apple Watch SE Design and Colors?

Apple

There’s a complete vary of recent colors and strap designs from the Apple Watch units. Like the usual 6, a brand new strap that includes no buckle known as the ‘Solo Loop’ has been revealed. The solo loop is obtainable in a wide range of shiny colors for the SE, plus a multi-toned, material fashion ‘Sport Loop’ and more conventional fastening ‘Sport Band’.

There are additionally rumours surrounding the colors for the much-anticipated (and sadly delayed) iPhone 12, which embrace darkish blue.

What software program will the Apple Watch SE use?

Regardless of being a price range choice, the Apple Watch SE will nonetheless help the newest software program which incorporates options reminiscent of train, sleep and handwashing monitoring. Nevertheless, the usual 6 blood oxygen and ECG options aren’t out there on the lower-priced mannequin.

Apple Watch SE abstract

Discount value – presumably round £269.

Sequence 4/5 design – which features a swim-proof digital crown, haptic suggestions and GPS.

watchOS 7 help – together with options reminiscent of sleep and hand wash monitoring.

Some however not all Sequence 6 options – this cheaper mannequin clearly doesn’t have all the flamboyant new Sequence 6 traits, however there are parental controls and all the opposite primary features of the 6.

Ought to I purchase the Apple Watch Sequence 5 or anticipate the SE?

If you need to purchase an Apple Watch Sequence 5 now you’ll be able to:

Nevertheless, with the SE launch right here – the SE will probably have many of the options of the Sequence 5 if not more however will probably be out there for a less expensive value. Alternatively, the Sequence 5 can even see a value drop as soon as the Sequence 6 releases.

You can even see our greatest Apple Watch offers for bargains all the way in which again to Sequence 3.

Black Friday is at all times a good time to purchase good tech – final 12 months the Apple Watch Sequence Three went for its lowest ever value of £185 at eBay.

For more tech information, go to our Know-how hub. Searching for one thing to watch? Take a look at our TV Information for the newest and biggest TV exhibits.