General News

How to prevent Zoom bombing by being smarter than Boris Johnson

March 31, 2020
1 Min Read

Even heads of state need some help with Zoom. A screenshot of a Zoom meeting shared publicly by technique of the UK’s excessive minister, Boris Johnson, included its Zoom Meeting ID. Don’t do that! Proper right here’s why.

With more and more different folks the usage of the helpful Zoom videoconferencing app to keep up a correspondence while operating from home, “Zoombombing” is popping into an element. “Zoom bombing” is as harmful as it will likely be in precise existence: When an uninvited customer suddenly shows up to your Zoom meeting and begins showing up, swearing, or sharing irrelevant footage, everyone loses. 

boris johnson zoom personal meeting IDBoris Johnson / Twitter

Zoom in a methods enough, and also you’ll clearly see the Zoom meeting ID inside the greater left-hand nook of this Zoom meeting UK excessive minister Boris Johnson shared on Twitter.

To study this article in full, please click on on proper right here

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment