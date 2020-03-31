How to prevent Zoom bombing by being smarter than Boris Johnson

Even heads of state need some help with Zoom. A screenshot of a Zoom meeting shared publicly by technique of the UK’s excessive minister, Boris Johnson, included its Zoom Meeting ID. Don’t do that! Proper right here’s why.

With more and more different folks the usage of the helpful Zoom videoconferencing app to keep up a correspondence while operating from home, “Zoombombing” is popping into an element. “Zoom bombing” is as harmful as it will likely be in precise existence: When an uninvited customer suddenly shows up to your Zoom meeting and begins showing up, swearing, or sharing irrelevant footage, everyone loses.