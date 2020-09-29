How to protect corona at work? Government of India issued guidelines

New Delhi: Government of India has issued guidelines to prevent corona infection at work sites and to prevent corona. These guidelines are in the form of a handbook, which contains infection control measures like respiratory control at the workplace, frequent hand washing, social distance keeping, and continuous sanitizing the workplace. Based on these, all important measures have been included to keep the workplace safe. It details the structural and administrative measures and HR policies that can be used to control the spread of Kovid-19 at the workplace. Also read – United Nations On Coronavirus Death: UN expressed concern over deaths from Corona, this statement came

Guidelines for risk assessment, classification and mitigation of various tasks related to location of Kovid-19 and feasible status plan are also provided in the guidelines. Isolation and management is given in detail in case of illness at the workplace. The safety guidelines also listed the do's and don'ts for social transactions for all stakeholders.

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said, "Workplace guidelines for industrial workers have great importance in preventing the spread of Kovid-19 disease in our country's industrial workforce. They are playing an important role to ensure that the country's production and economy are not hindered by the global epidemic. Also, industrial workers and their families should remain safe and free from fear. "

To compete with Kovid-19

Guidelines have been prepared as a comprehensive planning guide to help employers and workers identify the risk levels of Kovid-19 in individual workplace arrangements on their campuses, to experiment and to determine appropriate control measures.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Labor (Independent Charge) Santosh Kumar Gangwar jointly issued safe workplace guidelines for the industry and establishment for the war from Kovid-19 through video conference on Tuesday. Dr. VK Pal, Member, NITI Aayog under whose guidance these guidelines were prepared, were also involved in issuing them as special guests.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan stressed the need to follow the safety guidelines issued from time to time. He appreciated the efforts made for fighting against Kovid-19 and providing excellent Kovid-19 care to the general public across the country. He emphasized on keeping the workplace safe and maintaining continuity in business activities, making the industries and establishments run as per the guidelines issued and make necessary modifications, changes in the workplaces and processes accordingly.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar praised the three Labor Bills recently passed. He said, “With the passage of these bills now more workers will get the benefit of social security. These bills will also ensure ease of doing business (ease of doing business). ” Gangwar has urged the business community and the workforce to follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of the Kovid-19 epidemic and maintain business activities.