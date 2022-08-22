How to protect your children from monkeypox in schools

Female students at a school in San Antonio, Texas (Reuters)

As children across the US return to school for the third time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there are another infectious disease that is spreading around the world: monkeypox. Nearly every state and territory in the United States has reported cases of monkeypox, with more than 11,000 confirmed cases nationwide. Also this month, news that a person who works at a daycare center had tested positive prompted some infectious disease specialists to warn that the disease could spread in group settings like schools and daycare centers.

However, more than 98 percent of people infected with monkeypox are adult men who contracted the virus through intimate contact with other men and, so far, Fewer than a dozen pediatric cases have been reported in the United States.

Monkeypox is not spread as easily as COVID-19 or other common conditions among children, said Ibukun Kalu, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University School of Medicine. Direct contact with the skin rash of an infected person is usually required. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monkeypox It can also be spread by touching objects, fabrics, and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox and have not been cleaned, or through respiratory droplets expelled by an infected person during direct contact.

However, new data suggest that indirect contact and environmental contamination are not important sources of transmission. If someone with monkeypox goes into shared spaces, such as offices or schools, scientists have found that person doesn’t leave behind enough live virus to replicate and infect others.

In addition, there is a vaccine and treatment for monkeypox. The vaccine is not available to the public, but an emergency use authorization now allows those under the age of 18 to receive it if they have been exposed to or are at high risk for monkeypox.

Smallpox vaccination center in New York (Reuters)

Parents worried about the virus may be relieved to know that many of the precautions and behaviors that were adopted in the face of the pandemic can be applied to protect children against monkeypox: wear a mask in crowded closed places, avoid sharing personal items, increase the frequency of hand washing and isolate yourself at home when you are sick.

It’s important to pay attention to new skin rashes and other symptoms, Kalu said. “Take your child to see a doctor if the rash starts to spread or is something you haven’t seen on your child before.”

What to watch out for

The monkeypox rash begins with red lesions that are sometimes swollen and filled with pus. may appear in any part of the bodyincluding the face, hands, feet, and genitals, and sometimes resembles chickenpox (caused by an unrelated virus) or hand, foot, and mouth disease, a common childhood rash that often circulates during back to school season.

Monkeypox cases in adults also can resemble acne or sexually transmitted diseases such as herpes or syphilisespecially if the rash is limited to a few pustules.

Other symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and rectal pain or bleeding. Symptoms can appear up to three weeks after exposure and last two to four weeks.

(Reuters)

How to think about transmission risks

Although monkeypox is unlikely to spread widely in schools and day care centers, parents should expect more cases to spread to these and other settings if the disease continues to spread.

“There will certainly be cases in women, children and pregnant peoplesaid Jay Varma, a physician and infectious disease epidemiologist at Weill Cornell Medical School in New York.

However, for now, children are more likely to get monkeypox from people they are in contact with at home than at schoolVarma pointed out. Still, a child living with someone with monkeypox could bring the virus to her daycare or school.

Activities that can put children at risk and signs of infection for parents to watch out for also differ by age. This is what you need to know.

With children in nursery or maternity (from 0 to 4 years old)

Since monkeypox is spread primarily through close and prolonged contact, infants and young children could, in theory, get monkeypox from sick caregivers—if they hug or kiss children, they change dirty diapers with an exposed rash on their hands—or through contaminated toys, utensils, and shared beds. Nevertheless, most daycare centers already have policies to disinfect toys and surfacesas well as to avoid sharing beds, sheets or clothes. After the person who worked at the Illinois nursery tested positive for monkeypox, no cases were found in the children or other staff. All were offered the vaccine.

“I think the important thing is to know that monkeypox is extraordinarily rare in children, especially young childrensaid Kristina Bryant, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Having said that, Parents should take any rash that appears seriously, especially if it lasts more than a few days or is accompanied by a feverBryant advised. Although experts say it is much more likely to be caused by a common childhood illness, such as hand, foot, and mouth disease, monkeypox can be more serious in children younger than 8 years of age, as well as those who are immunocompromised or have certain skin conditions such as eczema.

With preschool or primary children (from 4 to 10 years old)

Just like in nurseries, it is important to keep children with rashes and fevers at home and encourage them to wash their hands frequently. “I think the protocols that schools have in place have only gotten better since COVID,” Bryant said. “That’s the good news.”

Children this age also have a fairly good understanding of concepts like not touching others and not sharing personal items, strategies that can help prevent the spread of the most common back-to-school problems (namely: head lice), as well as the rare cases of monkeypox, Bryant explained.

Students in Houston (Texas)

According to Bryant, it will also be important for parents and adults at home to be aware of their own health and open to talking to their children about the disease in an age-appropriate way. If someone gets monkeypox, they should isolate themselves in a room away from others as much as possible, wear a well-fitting medical mask, and cover the rash with long sleeves, pants, or gloves.

“Cases in children have been linked to transmission in the home,” Bryant said. “So the best way to protect children from monkeypox is for parents to protect themselves.”

With children in puberty or adolescence (from 11 to 18 years old)

Older children participating in close contact sportssuch as wrestling, or in activities that involve sharing costumes or uniforms, they might be at higher risk of getting monkeypox compared to their peers. But that doesn’t mean students should stop doing these activities. As long as school administrators and parents are aware of which activities and areas have potential for virus transmission, and clearly communicate this to students, the risks of contracting monkeypox can be contained.

It is also parents should start having conversations about sex with their children around this age or earlier. For those who do, it’s a good idea to proactively mention monkeypox, as one of the main ways it spreads right now is through intimate contact. Close physical contact during oral, anal, or vaginal sex, as well as when kissing or hugging, can spread the virus.

You can ask your teen if they have heard of monkeypox and what they know about it. Make sure they understand what symptoms to watch out for and how to practice safe sex (Although condoms may reduce the transmission of monkeypox, they are unlikely to completely eliminate the risk. The CDC has some guidance on safe sex regarding monkeypox, although it is not specific to young adults.) .

© The New York Times 2022

Keep reading:

Asymptomatic: the power of the viruses that cause COVID-19 and monkeypox to spread

US to make another 1.8 million doses of monkeypox vaccine available