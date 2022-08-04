How to quickly restart Windows 10 Explorer when desktop or windows stop responding

When something goes wrong in Windows 10 and the system stops responding, the simplest solution for many would seem to be to reboot and that’s it. Nevertheless, sometimes rebooting means losing files or work in the process: a document we were writing, a file we were editing, something we were downloading from the web, etc.

For this reason it is good to know some “tricks” or measures that we can take before giving everything up for lost and forcing a restart. And, an exceptional and simple solution that usually gets us out of trouble when windows stop responding we can’t move the mouse pointer or the desktop freezes, is to restart File Explorer. In this sense, it must be said that nothing has changed in Windows 11, and everything we have is still valid for the new system.





How to reset Windows 10 File Explorer

The simplest way to restart Windows Explorer is to do it from Task Manager. It is also the most infallible way, because as its creator explained CTRL + SHIFT + ESC will launch Task Manager without any help from the Shell.

So if the shell or explorer is dead, you can use this key combination to start Taskmgr and restart the shell. Even if your taskbar is gone, this combination should work.

You can also use CTRL + ALT + DEL and then select Task Manager, but the other shortcut is more direct. Then, once you have the same window open, you have two options:





Click on “More details”, select the tab processesnavigate to Windows processesselect Windows Explorer and click on Restart





If the mouse pointer is not responding you can do all this using just the keyboard: CTRL + SHIFT + ESC > ALT + A > N or Enter > explorer.exe + Enter