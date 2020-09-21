How to read the Enola Holmes books in order

Followers of Millie Bobby Brown and Sherlock Holmes are in for a deal with this week, with Netflix’s launch of Enola Holmes – a movie starring the Stranger Issues darling as Sherlock Holmes’ youthful sleuth sister Enola.

Based mostly on Nancy Springer’s e-book collection of the identical identify, Enola Holmes takes place in 19th century England, the place Enola escapes from her ending faculty to seek for her lacking mom (Helena Bonham Carter) a lot to the annoyance of her older brothers – Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin).

For these trying to read the supply materials earlier than diving into Netflix’s movie variations, we’ve put collectively your final information to Nancy Springer’s e-book collection – from which e-book to begin with, to the place you should purchase every one.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to find out about the Enola Holmes e-book assortment.

The Enola Holmes collection in order



For those who’re questioning the place to begin with the Enola Holmes collection, the books needs to be read in the following order:

The Case of the Lacking Marquess The Case of the Left-Handed Girl The Case of the Weird Bouquets The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye

The Case of the Lacking Marquess

The primary e-book in the collection, The Case of the Lacking Marquess was printed in 2006 and launched an viewers of younger adults to Enola – the youthful sister of detective extraordinaire Sherlock Holmes.

The novel, on which the Netflix adaptation relies, follows Enola as she escapes the ending faculty she’s been despatched to by her brothers to seek for their lacking mom and alongside the method, meets a lacking younger Viscount, Lord Tewksbury, who is needed by mysterious kidnappers.

The Case of the Left-Handed Girl

The Case of the Left-Handed Girl is the second novel in Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes collection and follows the titular beginner sleuth as she searches for Girl Cecily – a left-handed lady who’s disappeared and not using a hint – while evading seize by her older brother Sherlock.

The Case of the Weird Bouquets

In the third e-book in the Enola Holmes collection, The Case of the Weird Bouquets, Enola continues to be hiding from her older brothers however can’t assist taking up a brand new case when Sherlock’s right-hand man Dr Watson goes lacking. When she discovers {that a} weird bouquet of flowers, all of which symbolise loss of life, has been discovered at the Watson residence, she is aware of she should act shortly earlier than it’s too late.

The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan

The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan, which is the fourth novel in the collection, follows Enola as she tries to assist her pal Girl Cecily, who has develop into endangered as a hostage in an orphanage and is about to be married in opposition to her will.

The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline

In the fifth e-book in the Enola Holmes collection, The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan, Enola discovers that her landlady – Mrs Tupper – has been kidnapped, and that her previous crinoline costume in some way hyperlinks her to Florence Nightingale.

The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye

The sixth and ultimate e-book in the collection – The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye – sees Enola tackle the lacking case of Girl Blanchefleur del Campo earlier than receiving a message from her long-lost mom and taking steps to reconcile together with her brothers.

