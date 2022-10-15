How to recognize monkeypox lesions

More than 71,000 cases of people with monkeypox have already been confirmed in the world (REUTERS / Given Ruvic / File)

The monkey pox o monkeypox starts with symptom that usually appear within the three weeks after exposure to the virus. It is an infection caused by virus monkeypox and can be transmitted to someone through the close contactpersonal and often skin to skin. It may be from direct contact with the rashscabs or body fluids of a person who has the disease, by touching objects, fabrics and contaminated surfaces or by contact with respiratory secretions.

Monkeypox or monkeypox was diagnosed in more than 72,000 people this year in the world. During the last nine weeks, there has been a consecutive decrease in cases globally, especially in Europe.

Since last August, the region of Latin America became the epicenter of the health emergency, and cases of infection caused by the virus are still being reported monkeypox. Brazil It is the most affected country in Latin America, with 8,269 people diagnosed with smallpox. Then, it is followed by Peru (2,768 cases), Colombia (2,450), Mexico (1,968), Chile (976) and the Argentina (480).

Following exposure to monkeypox virus, patients often develop symptoms such as fever, headache, malaise, and swollen lymph nodes within 5 to 21 days. The painful rash develops 1 to 3 days after fever in a centrifugal fashion, most often on the face (95%), followed by the hands/feet (75%), oral mucosa (70%), genitalia (30%) and the conjunctiva (20%), as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Las skin lesions can traverse 6 stages and present in different parts of the body. You can first form a gallbladderthen one pustuleand then a umbilicated pustule. An ulcerated lesion, and then a crust, may also develop.

“At the beginning of the outbreak, we believed that the lesions presented at the same evolutionary stage in each patient with monkeypox. However, over the months we have observed that skin lesions can be asynchronous. Namely, a patient can have lesions in different parts of the body that are in different evolutionary stages”explained to Infobae the specialist of the Argentine Society of Dermatology and of Hospital Muniz from the city of Buenos Aires, Viviana Leiro.

When all of a patient’s lesions reach the scab stage, they no longer spread the virus to other people. If the infection is controlled, the scabs fall off and no scars remain. “A scar can only be left if the ulceration is very deep, but it is very rare,” commented Dr. Leiro.

infection by Monkeypox virus was more common in some regions of Africa until last year. But during the outbreak that affects the world, which was declared a public health emergency of international importance, they have detected atypical presentations of monkeypox.

A study by researchers at Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago in the United States noted that atypical presentations of the current outbreak may be: few or isolated minimally symptomatic skin lesions (they can be painful), pain and anal bleeding without skin lesions, anogenital lesions without involvement of other areas of the body and absence of minimal constitutional symptoms. They published it in the magazine JAMA Dermatology. They cautioned that such presentations have been fairly frequent in this outbreak.

Here are 5 answers to the most common concerns about monkeypox:

People with monkeypox should follow the medical instructions, according to the Ministry of Health of the Nation in Argentina. “Symptoms often resolve on their own without the need for treatment. It is important not to self-medicate and always follow the medical treatment”, he clarified. As a treatment, some patients in the U.S access the drug tecovirimat, which is authorized for use in cases of this disease under the category of “expanded access” by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States, better known by its acronym in English FDA. But the drug is still being tested for efficacy and safety in clinical trials. It is only recommended for severe cases.

The highest risk activities arel sexual or intimate contact (with or without a condom) with people who have monkeypox and direct contact with skin lesionsscabs, or body fluids from a sick person.

According to the Health portfolio of Argentina, These are the activities with high risk of monkeypox transmission: events in which there is sexual contact with multiple people; kissing or caressing symptomatic people or confirmed cases; sharing the bed, sheets, towels or items for personal use symptomatic people or confirmed cases.

Close contact (face to face less than 1 meter) with people with compatible symptoms is considered moderate risk, without using a mask; share drinks, mate with symptomatic people or confirmed cases. While, Low or unlikely risk activities are using public transportation; share the work space (office, factory, shop, etc.); use public restrooms; do errands; go to a consultation or other medical interventions; attend classes in closed spaces; go to the pool or gym; trying on clothes in a store; traveling by plane or transiting through an airport.

In massive events like recitals, parties, dances, or soccer games, the level of risk of monkeypox transmission will depend on the degree of “skin-to-skin contact” with the participants, according to the Ministry.

Consult the doctor and go into isolation at home, if the case is not serious. Most people with monkeypox recover completely within 2 to 4 weeks.

Most cases of monkeypox in 2022 have been mild or moderate. But there have been deaths. So far, 28 deaths have been reported globally. Of that total, 13 deaths have occurred in countries where there used to be no cases of smallpox before.

Home isolation must be followed must be done in a room or area separate from other household members during all stages of the disease until all lesions are gone, all scabs have fallen off, and healthy skin appears underneath.

People living together should avoid contact with the suspected or confirmed case, especially skin-to-skin contact. The use of a mask and distancing is recommended whenever isolation is not possible. Do not share clothes, sheets, towels, cutlery, glasses, plates, or mate. Use a separate bathroom or clean after each use. Frequently touched surfaces should be cleaned with soap and water and a household disinfectant, and avoid sweeping or vacuuming (which could remove viral particles and infect others). The person with smallpox should avoid contact with immunosuppressed people, pregnant people, children, and children during the transmission period.

