How to record the screen in Windows 11 without programs or installing anything

The Windows ‘game bar’, some time ago renamed the Xbox Game Bar, is still as available in Windows 11 as it was in Windows 10. This application was created -As his name will have allowed you to deduce- with the aim of being used while we play video games…

… but the truth is that there is nothing that prevents us from using it to record any other kind of software that we are usingTherefore, if we do not use more specialized software, it becomes a useful tool to create short videos that capture what we are doing on the screen.





Of course, being designed for games that are usually played full screen, the Xbox Game Bar It will only allow us to record one application at the same time (and nothing to include the desktop as a background), unfortunately.

Steps to follow to record a short video in a few clicks

Paso 1: Launch the application you want to record and, once its window is active, display the Xbox Game Bar by pressing simultaneously Windows keys + ‘G’ of your keyboard.

Paso 2: Both the bar itself and several floating widgets (corresponding to various functions of the application) will be displayed on the screen: the only one that interests us is the one you will see with the title ‘Capture’. If it is not visible, we can activate it from the bar like this:





Paso 3: We can start the recording from the controls of the aforementioned capture widget or by pressing the keys Windows + Alt + ‘R’ . If we want the video to also include the audio captured by the microphone? For example, to comment on what we are doing ?, we can use the corresponding button of the controls or the combination of keys Windows + Alt + ‘M’ .

Paso 4: While the bar is recording the screen, we will see a floating bar that shows the recording time and controls to stop recording and to activate / deactivate the microphone. Thus, once we have finished recording, we just have to press the ‘Stop’ button.





Paso 5: Immediately after that a notification will appear on the screen offering us to view the recorded clip. If we click on it, the ‘Captures’ folder within the ‘Videos’ folder will open in Windows Explorer.