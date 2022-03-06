How to redirect links from YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and more to a private and open source frontend

It is possible to open a Twitter or YouTube link, without having to open a Twitter or YouTube link. That’s what the LibRedirect extension does, an open source project that redirects all requests from sites like YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, Imgur, and more to privacy-friendly frontends and backends.

What this means is that you can access the content of these sites from “mirror sites” that do not include all tracking measures by which social networks are characterized, in addition to allowing you to access any link without having to have an account or log in to any of these sites.

Nitter instead of Twitter. ProxiTok instead of TikTok





LibRedirect works only as an extension for Firefox and does all the redirection automatically for you as soon as you enter any of the supported websites. There is also a similar option for Chrome and Chromium-based browsers like Edge or Brave, called Privacy Redirect.

However, the extension is not completely necessary, since it is possible to access the alternative frontends manually. For example, for YouTube you can use Invidious, for Twitter you can use Nitter, for TikTok you can use ProxiTok, etc.

For example, if you want to access Genbeta’s Twitter, instead of typing twitter.com/genbeta, you would write nitter.kavin.rocks/genbeta. Or, you can go to nitter.net and type any username in the drawer.



Nitter

Options like ProxiTok for TikTok are even better. You go in there and you can enter a user, video ID, music ID, or even search by tagand you can watch any video without having to enter TikTok directly.

The extensions make this process easier, but you have to keep in mind that they always do it automatically, so if for some reason any of these “mirrors” does not work, you will not be able to access the networks unless you deactivate the extension . An example of this is Bibliogram, the option for Instagram that has been blocked by Facebook Meta a while ago and currently it doesn’t work.

LibRedirect in theory works with YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Imgur, Reddit, Google Search, Google Translate, Google Maps, Wikipedia, and Medium. However, not all mirrors they work all the time or are just as fast. The most reliable in my experience are YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.