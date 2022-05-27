How to request an appointment to make the 2021 Income Tax return in person

From May 3 you could already make an appointment online to make your income tax return by phone and we already explained how to do it. From today, May 26, you can request an appointment through the Internet so that the Tax Agency prepare your 2021 income statement in person.

Here we are going to explain to you how the steps are so that you can request your appointment for go to the Treasury office and have them prepare the statement for you. You have from May 26 to June 29 to request an appointment.





How to make your income statement in person at the Tax Agency

You could call these numbers: 915530071 or 901223344. A day and time for the call will be proposed, and you can choose. And you can also make an appointment on the Tax Agency App, an application available on Android and iOS. Y also on the web. Access this page and choose if you want to access with a certificate, [email protected] or Reference or access with data from your DNI/NIE.

If you choose to access with your DNI you have to know the expiration date to proceed. Another method to identify us is the [email protected] PIN system, by which we will use a code chosen by ustogether with a PIN received by SMS or the [email protected] application.

The Tax Agency will give you the option to choose the day and time that suits you best, within the established deadlines. Also, you have to know that you can cancel your appointment 24 hours before in case something comes up and you can’t go. To cancel it, you can use the same three channels that you used to request it.





It may happen that what they tell you on the web when you enter your identification is that “you cannot be granted an appointment“. Sometimes the reason is not specified. In other circumstances yes: it may be because you have carried out business or professional activities in direct estimation.