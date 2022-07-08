How to request the aid of 200 euros from the government online

Last month the government announced a new package of measures to be able to alleviate the effects of war in our country and also reduce inflation. One of these measures collects a single income of 200 euros to any Spanish person who meets the requirements covered by Royal Decree Law 11/2022 of June 25.

After many days of waiting and uncertainty, and despite the fact that the request page has been open for several days, it is finally accessible to apply for a 200 euro aid check from the governmentbefore the Tax Agency. In this article we tell you how you should request it.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Requirements to request the aid of 200 euros

It must be borne in mind that a series of requirements must be met in order to receive this type of benefit, especially cheap. To make them as clear as possible, we divide them into the following points:

Have a legal residence in Spain that has not been interrupted in 2021.

Be registered with Social Security as a self-employed or employed worker.

Being registered as unemployed in an employment office, regardless of whether an unemployment benefit is being collected.

Not having had in 2021 some income over 14,000 euros .

The assets must not exceed 43,196.40 euros (not including the habitual residence).





It must be borne in mind that within this income all members of a family unit must be included. That is, if you are living with your parents, girlfriend or siblings (always until third degree of consanguinity) these values ​​will be added. This means that If you and your partner have a salary of more than 14,000 euros together You will not be able to request this benefit.

It is also highlighted that it is not necessary to have recognized other social benefits. The most important in this case is the Minimum Vital Income. And this will be one of the great limitations that the most disadvantaged households will encounter.

How to request the 200 euro check from the Government

Once you have met these requirements, you should know that the processing is done entirely through the internet. This makes it necessary that you must have the digital certificate or be registered in the [email protected] system. Otherwise, you will not be able to carry out this procedure.

In order to request help, the first step to take into account is to access the Electronic Office of the Tax Agency, where you will find different options for this help. What we are currently interested in is Application for aid of 200 euros for natural persons.





In the next window you will have to choose the identification system you want to use. In the case of having [email protected] you simply have to complete the DNI number and then the validity date. But if not, the only thing you are going to do is click on Access with certificate or electronic ID.

Once you have registered, a form will appear that must be filled out. In the header you will enter your DNI, name and surnames and also the contact telephone number followed by the bank account. It is important that it is correct, since it will be where the income is made.





The next part is dedicated to the requirements. It is requested that the corresponding boxes be checked if the situation is correct before June 27. For example, if you have worked or if, on the contrary, you were unemployed. And it even asks you to confirm that you have had a permanent residence in Spain as it is another of the requirements established by the legislation.





Finally, you are asked to enter your residence (specifying the corresponding cadastral reference), and make a responsible declaration of all the people who live with you up to the third degree of consanguinity. In the event that you have a partner, children or siblings, you will have to enter their data if you live together. This is done in a list to which several names can be added simultaneously.





Once you have filled in all the data, you must click on sign and send. At that moment a request will be generated with a file number which will allow you to check the status of the request. Of course, you will have to be patient, because it will take several months until it is processed.

Payment terms of 200 euros

As we have previously commented, this is a benefit that can be requested from July 8, 2022 to September 30, according to the BOE. During this period of time, do not expect that the benefit will be resolved at the moment, since it will not begin to be paid until October or even December.

As for how long it lasts, note that these 200 euros will be paid in a single time in the current account that you have specified. That is to say, it is not a periodic income that is received every month but rather it is unique to be able to overcome the family economy.