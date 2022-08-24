How to request the Renfe pass to travel for free by train: requirements and steps to do it online

As we mentioned at the beginning of the month, the free Renfe tickets for commuter and medium distance are now available. Although the reservations began on August 8 in order not to saturate the web page, it is now when everyone who has a reservation, you can get the pass and use it to travel for free on selected trains.

All multi-trip tickets and subscriptions can now be obtained from Renfe starting today and can be used from September 1, having until December 31 to take advantage of this offer. In this article we will explain step by step how to make the request to obtain the Renfe season ticket and be able to travel for free.

The free trains included in the season ticket

As we have mentioned before, not all lines will be free with this subscription. There is a list of Cercanías, Rodalies (Catalonia) and medium distance lines that we can use for free. Thus, High-speed trains (Avant and AVE) are excluded and long distance (although for these there will also be discounts that we explain below). Below these lines we leave you with the medium-distance trains that will be free with the multi-trip pass:

Barcelona Sants-Girona-Cebere

A Coruña-Santiago-Vigo

Seville-Cadiz

Seville-Cordoba-Jaen

Valencia-Vinaroz-Tortosa

Valencia-Alicante-Murcia

Salamanca-Madrid

Madrid-Valladolid-Vitoria

Madrid-Jaen

How to request the Renfe season ticket

The first thing we have to do to request one of the commuter or medium-distance passes is to register with Renfe. For it, we can make use of the website, the Renfe app, or the Cercanías app. In the event that you have not made a reservation for any of these vouchers, you can also go to the sales offices or self-service machines at Renfe stations, indicating your NIF, NIE or passport.











Registration from the app. Image: Renfe

Request the subscription for Cercanías electronically

Register from renfe.com or in the Renfe and Renfe Cercanías apps.

Download the Renfe Cercanías app for iOS or Android.

Already in the Cercanías app, and once having logged in, when we go to buy a ticket, we select the stations of origin and destination, and where it says ‘Select rate’ we choose ‘Ab.Recurring’ .

The price of the subscription is 10 euros, although this will be the deposit that we have to pay to use the subscription until December 31. Once the period has passed, and it has been verified that we have spent the 16 trips, they will give us a refund .

The purchase will generate a QR code that we will have to scan at each station in which we are going to travel in order to access the trains.

The subscription will be linked to your ID, so only you can use it. Once the purchase is complete, you will have it available in the ‘My tickets’ section of the app.





Request the pass for medium-distance trains

The problem with the medium-distance pass is that, once registered on the Renfe website, to get it you have to do it in person at sales offices or self-service machines. In this way, Renfe recommends us to register in advance, and get the voucher at one of its stations.



One station sales office. Image: Renfe

Once we have obtained the bonus, we can manage our trips from the Renfe app, or from the website itselfas usual.

As indicated, subscription is free, but a deposit of 20 euros is required that will be returned to us once the promotion ends (until December 31). Of course, we will have to make a total of 16 trips to get them for free. However, even if we have not traveled a total of 16 times, the subscription is already worth it for some of the lines, since the single price of the ticket is higher than these 20 euros.

Renfe season ticket conditions

As a way to promote the use of the train, single-trip or round-trip tickets are excluded from the subscription. There are two different multi-trip passes. On the one hand the Cercanías and Rodalies for a price of 10 euros, and the medium distance for 20 euros. Although the trips are completely free, Renfe requires a deposit with the price mentioned for each of the season tickets, since will have a maximum duration of four months (until December).

Furthermore, in either case it will be necessary to make a total of at least 16 trips in the four months that the measure is in force, an average of four trips per month. Once it is verified that the traveler has made at least 16 trips in the next four months, the money will be returned starting next December.

During the validity of this measure, the multi-trip options for medium distance that existed until now are completely eliminated, that is, the vouchers and cards of several regional, simple or free tickets. Who would have acquired them for the next few months, will be able to receive the return of the same.

There are also trains at 50% for high speed and long distance

As an additional measure, high-speed trains (Avant and AVE) and long-distance trains will also have a subscription for being able to get trips at 50% discount. To do this, you will have to request one of the existing subscriptions:

Plus Card Subscription

Plus 10 Card

Plus Card 10-45

Yes indeed, the difference is that now these bonuses will cost 50% less, so if you move a lot by high-speed trains, it can be a good option. The lines that will benefit in this case are the following:

Madrid-Palencia

Madrid-Zamora

León-Valladolid

Burgos-Madrid

León-Palencia

Burgos-Valladolid

Ourense-Zamora

Palencia-Valladolid

Huesca-Zaragoza,

León-Segovia

Segovia-Zamora

Palencia-Segovia

Medina del Campo-Zamora.

Along with this, it should be noted that discounts may be obtained in each regional transport consortium, in the event that State trains are combined with trains and buses for urban transfers. The reduction in this case will be 30%, which could be expanded up to 50% or 60%.