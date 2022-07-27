How to request the Youth Cultural Bonus of 400 euros through the internet

From this same June 25, 2022 begins the deadline to request the Youth Cultural Bonus of 400 euros with a request through the website of the Ministry of Culture and Sport. In this article we tell you everything you need to know to be able to request it without getting lost along the way.

The Young Cultural Bonus is defined as direct aid of 400 euros per personto which its purpose is to acquire products, services and cultural activities, both public and private, that fall within the bases of this call.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Requirements to be taken into account

Keep in mind that there are several requirements when obtaining this cultural bonus, which are summarized in the following points:

Comply eighteen years during the year 2022 (regardless of whether you already have them or not).

Possess Spanish nationality or legal residence in Spain.

Likewise, applicants for asylum or temporary protection may be benefited even if they do not have this nationality.

Request the Youth Cultural Bonus

In the event that you meet all the requirements, you can begin the process of requesting this check for four hundred euros. For this, it is important to have a digital certificate or be registered in [email protected], since there is no other identification method. Once you have your digital certificate, you will have to access the website bonoculturajoven.gob.es.





Once inside you will see a lot of information about this procedure, although what interests you is that you must click on Click here to request it. To do this, the first thing is to create a user account by clicking on Registrarme, since in this way the virtual money card will be linked to your personal data, being an essential requirement. In addition, from this website you will be able to check the remaining money.





Once you enter your email and password for the first time, You will receive an email with a confirmation link. Once you have pressed it, you will be able to log in to the government website to continue with the process.

When you are registered, and if you have not launched any request, the option request bonus on which you must click to start the process.





The first step will be to choose what type of applicant you are, both if the interested party is the owner himself as if it is his legal representative. In addition, it is important to start by specifying the nationality, since a difference is made between Spaniards and foreigners with residence.





In the next point you will be asked for the most important requirement: have a digital certificate, electronic DNI or [email protected]. To do this, it is necessary to have the [email protected] software to be able to sign the application digitally, making it mandatory to carry out the procedure from a computer and not from a mobile phone. Also, the recommended browsers are Chrome, Edge and Firefox.

Once you have passed through the identification gateway, it is time to fill in your personal data. Name, ID, date of birth, address and email. Also, you can request the card with the money in physical format or choose to digitize it with your mobile as long as it has NFC technology.





When your data is correct, in the next step the application that you must sign will be displayed. Before, you must accept the conditions of use, the privacy policy and also the dumping of data to the adhered companies. Once this is done, you can click on sign and recordopening the [email protected] program automatically and generating the legally signed document that will be registered.





What can the cultural bonus be spent on?

Keep in mind that in this case there are numerous fields in which you will be able to spend the money once it has been granted. Of the total of 400 euros, you will be able to find different divisions of the money, which are the following:

200 euros for live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts . Here comes access to museums, movie tickets, exhibitions, festivals, musicals…

. Here comes access to museums, movie tickets, exhibitions, festivals, musicals… 100 euros for cultural products on physical support . Intended for the purchase of books, magazines, video games, records, DVDs…

. Intended for the purchase of books, magazines, video games, records, DVDs… 100 euros for digital or online consumption. Subscriptions, rentals, audiobooks, online video game subscriptions and even pay the fee for platforms like Spotify.

will not be eligible the acquisition of stationery products; curricular textbooks, whether printed or digital; computer and electronic equipment, software, hardware and consumables; art supplies; musical instruments; sports and bullfighting shows; fashion and gastronomy. Likewise, the acquisition of products that have been classified as X or pornographic in accordance with the content regulation system applicable to each product will not be eligible.

Application Deadlines

In this case, the request will be available from July 25, 2022 to October 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. During the application process, different situations may be encountered. The first one is that everything is correct in the application and an affirmative verdict arrives by email.

But in the event that there is any kind of problem with the application, the administration will give you a total of 10 days to present documentation that verifies your condition or your age. In addition, if it is rejected, you can also find a period of 10 days to present the corresponding allegations.