How to request the Youth Rental Voucher: the aid that grants you up to 50% of the rental amount

The government announced this subsidy some time ago, but it has only been now that some autonomous communities have begun to announce their youth rental aid voucher for the 2022 call. In this article We will explain what it consists of, the requirements that we must meet for it, and how to request it.

This help is suitable for people who do not exceed 35 years of age, and who meet the requirements They will be eligible for an aid of up to 50% of the amount of the monthly rent. However, there are a number of nuances that we are going to clarify here so that you do not get lost when making the request.

What is Rental Assistance?

The Youth Rental Bonus is nothing more than a subsidy to facilitate the rental of a home for young people, something that can come in handy for many. It was approved by the government of Spain, and the management will be in charge of each autonomous community. This is why some requirements may vary.

Some autonomous communities The application period has already started.as in Catalonia, the Valencian Community, or Andalusia, among others.

Requirements to apply

As stipulated in the Rental Assistance program, in order to request it, in addition to the maximum age of 35, the house in which we are going to be will have to be the usual and permanent oneso we must register in the locality if we want to receive the aid.

Another fundamental requirement is that our income does not exceed three times the value of the annual IPREM. This value in 2022 is 579.02 euros per month or 6,948.24 euros in 12 payments. Thus, our income must not exceed 1,737.06 euros per month or 20,844.72 euros per year. If we are dealing with a large family or disability, the limit increases to four times the value of the IPREM and up to five times in the case of special large families and people with certain degrees of disability.

In addition to the income we receive, the rent must not exceed 600 euros per month if we want to receive the aid of 50% of its cost. If the rent is at a price between 601 and 900 euros, the aid will be 30%, although the value may vary between autonomous communities. The period of this aid also varies between communities, being in some, like Andalusia, up to three years (36 monthly payments).

How to apply for Rental Assistance

If you meet all the requirements marked, you just have to go to the website of your autonomous community and request help electronically or through the citizen assistance office of your community.

In the link provided by the government website we have the link to help for each of the autonomous communities from the country. In this way, to request it, you will only have to select our autonomous community and complete the application. To do this, it is very likely that you will need to have your digital certificate at hand.