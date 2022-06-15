How to restore Windows 11 to its original state without losing your files and settings

When a PC with Windows presents a fault, which apparently has no solution through the different tutorials that can be found, drastic measures must be taken. One of them is the complete reinstallation of the operating system, formatting it beforehand. This is a process that is relatively easy in Windows 11, and it gives you the option to do it without losing your personal information.

Sometimes a PC can start doing things that are strange, like the slowdown of processes or also the presence of visual errors widespread. But before formatting there can always be a fear that you will lose everything like the most important files you have. Windows, so that you can be completely calm about this, gives you the option to remove only the operating system without touching the files stored on the storage units.

Likewise, always before doing any type of operation on a computer in general, you must make a backup the most important thing you have. In technology, unfortunately, many incidents can occur, and in this way you always have to have your back well covered.

WINDOWS 11 GOD LEVEL 17 TRICKS and FEATURES to MASTER IT

Reset Windows 11 with Settings

One of the ways that exist to be able to restore Windows 11 is through the configuration itself. This is one of the most accessible routes and also the easiest for anyone. That is why the first step is going to be pulsar en Windows + I to access the settings. Next, access through the sidebar to System.





In the window that appears you will find a large list of different options to be able to work with your operating system. When you want to restore Windows 11, you will have to click on recoverywhich is near the bottom of this window.

Next, you will have to scroll to the section reset this computer, where it is explained that it is an option that allows you to choose whether you want to keep or delete your personal files. If you want to start the process, click on Reset the computer





It is important that in the pop-up message that opens, click on keep my files. This ensures that all settings and apps are removed, but personal files remain. In this case, it is understood that the images and documents that you have on the hard drive are preserved. But all system folders will be removed and reinstalled.





In the next step, you will be asked to choose how to reinstall: through the cloud or locally. We recommend that if you have space on the storage unit, you download from the Windows servers themselves to have the fully official version.





Finally, a summary of everything you have selected will be made. It is important to check here that you have selected that you want personal files to be preserved. And once reviewed you can click on Restore. From that moment, the computer will begin to download the operating system and will start to restart showing the typical installation window.





Restore Windows 11 from Start System Advanced

In the event that you cannot enter Settings, there is the possibility of having to perform this same operation with the Advanced Start. To do this, you will need to press Windows + L to go to the login window. If you look in the lower right corner, you will be able to see the characteristic power off button. You’ll need to press this while you’re holding down the Shift key, and then you’ll click on Restart.





At the moment, a section with a blue background will open, which is the Advanced Start with different options. Among them, you must click on Solve problems.





And finally, among the new sections that will appear, click on reset this computer. As in the previous case, at the moment you will see a pop-up window and as before, you will choose whether or not you want to keep the files.





At the moment the process of formatting the operating system and subsequent reinstallation of the files will begin. Depending on the hardware you have inside, this process can be completed in a few minutes or take up to several hours. The point is to always have it connected to the current and in no case turn it off in the middle of the process, since leaving an installation of this caliber half done could end up being fatal.