How to return to the previous design of Gmail: going back is possible with only 3 clicks

When entering Gmail in recent days you will have found a great surprise: the design has completely changed to make it much simpler. This change was already announced last week and the climbing finish is now being completed, showing off a design that many people love, but others don’t.

Despite the fact that Google has tried to give greater harmony to this service with the integration with other services such as Meet, chats or spaces, and people who are not fans of it. In this case it is preferred to be in the previous appearance and not enjoy the advantages that can be counted on. And if you feel identified with this, we have good news: you will be able to go back.

How to remove the new Gmail design and go back

Currently this design is in a process of complete adaptation. During the previous months, users have been able to test it voluntarily, but in the last week it has been widely implemented. Yes ok, Its use is not mandatory and you can always go back if you are not convinced by accessing the Gmail settings. To do this, you simply have to follow the following steps:

Access Gmail in any browser.

Click the settings gear in the top right corner, next to your Google profile picture.

click on Return to the original view.





A dialog box will appear where you can enter the reason why you don’t like this new view in order to make changes.

Click on Recharge.





In the event that you regret it and want to go back, you simply have to follow the same steps to make it appear. Try the new Gmail view with the aim of bringing back the new user interface. In this way, it is guaranteed at all times that the user has the ability to choose at all times where he wants to be located in terms of the available versions.

What we do not know today is whether in the coming weeks from Google they are going to make this design completely mandatory. In other words, you can’t go back and even if you don’t like it, you’re going to have to get used to it. As we say, we are facing an adaptation process that may have many fringes to resolve at this time.