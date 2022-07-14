How to run a program when starting Windows 11

Windows 11 allows you to automatically start certain applications when you turn on the computer. this is really helpful when you use a program very frequently and you don’t want to be running it manually all the time, but you prefer that it is ready to use when you are at the desktop of your computer. Although this has the counterpart that it will slow down the Windows startup time by having to load all this information.





But if you’re a person who doesn’t mind that your computer take several more seconds to start up, it may be advisable to add those programs to the autostart list. In this article we tell you how you will be able to do it in different ways. If you want to do it in the previous operating system, we tell you how to run a program when starting Windows 10

WINDOWS 11 GOD LEVEL 17 TRICKS and FEATURES to MASTER IT

Make use of the task manager

One of the most common ways to clearly see what programs are going to run automatically and also the impact they have is through the Task Manager. To do this, you simply have to go to the Windows symbol that is on the taskbar, press the right button on it and in the drop-down select Task Managerlocated more or less in the center. It can also be accessed by pressing the classic combination Control + Alt + Deleteor in the system’s own search engine.





In the window that appears, you must scroll to the tabs that appear at the top and specifically select the one that says Start. At the moment, a large list of applications that have already been in autostart once will appear. In case you want to activate any of these, click on it and click in the lower right corner on Enable. It should be noted that the impact it has must be visualized at all times.

Save the shortcut in the Startup folder

Windows has a folder inside the system called Start in which all the programs that are stored start automatically when you run Windows. To do this, the first thing is have a shortcut created on your desktop of that application you want to run.

Next, you must access this folder by following the path This equipment > Local Disk > ProgramData > Microsoft > Windows > Start Menu > Programs > Start. Likewise, you can also enter Run and enter the direct path C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\StartUp.





At the moment a folder will open in which you must drag the shortcut you created in advance on your desktop. You should know that you will be able to duplicate these accesses as many times as you want, so the fact of having them inside this folder does not mean at all that you are going to lose them.

In the app settings

In the vast majority of applications you can find a section that is specifically intended to open them automatically. Without a doubt, it can become one of the easiest ways to do it by being inside a configuration panel. In this situation, one of the clearest examples can be Spotify, where In its settings there is an option with the possibility of activating it and have at the end a musical service that opens when running Windows.





Schedule a task to perform an app startup

Finally, there is a method that is currently the most complex and can put you off a bit by having to use the Windows Task Scheduler, which for many people can be something unknown. This is an application that you will access by putting your name in the Start search engine, having as icon its characteristic clock.





Once you have entered the program, you must go to the toolbar at the top and click on Action. In the drop-down click on Create basic task. In the new window, write the name of the application and click on Following. This will be exactly where you must select among other options When you log in.





When you press Next, a new batch of selections will appear from which you must mark start a program.





Finally, the path where the program file is installed will be requested. This is something simple to obtain, since you simply have to look for the shortcut on your desktop, click on the right button and in the drop-down select open file location. In the browser, you will have to go to the upper address bar, click on it and copy the path that appears.





Once copied, go back to the programmer and paste it in the first command line. then already click next and finish so that it starts running every time you start Windows.