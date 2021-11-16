How to securely buy and sell product with crypto

So you want to buy and sell products with cryptocurrency. These digital currencies have started to increase in popularity, so they can buy a greater variety of products than ever before. Unfortunately, with more people using the currency comes more opportunity for scams.

To ensure your transactions run smoothly, here are some basic tips on cryptocurrency safety.

Getting your first cryptocurrencies

Before buying or selling anything with digital currencies, you will need to get your hands on some of the coins themselves. One of the simplest ways to get cryptocurrency is to purchase it from an exchange. When selecting a trustworthy exchange, users are encouraged to do some background research on the company, including their founders and recent news articles. Online websites will also recommend that you read customer reviews on a trusted third-party account. A third criterion that you will need to consider is if that exchange you plan on using sells a cryptocurrency with which you can make purchases.

After selecting a platform, you will need to set up an account. To ensure the greatest security, it is important to use strong passwords and two-factor authentication whenever possible.

Once you have set up your account, you can take the next step and purchase the cryptocurrencies themselves. It is crucial to ensure that any cryptocurrency stored in an online wallet is only kept there for a short period for the user’s security. If some coins are leftover afterwards, cryptocurrency experts will always recommend moving them into cold storage. Cold storage methods, including a hardware wallet or paper wallet since they keep users’ cryptocurrencies offline, making them less subject to hacking.

Purchasing or selling from an independent party

Now that you have some cryptocurrency coins of your own, you can begin shopping. If you have a product or service in mind already, you might begin by figuring out what cryptocurrency the other party is hoping to transact with and if it matches what you were expecting in return. In cases when you don’t know the opposite party, a cryptocurrency escrow service is often recommended.

With a cryptocurrency escrow provider, users will conduct all engagements through a third party. This added step is crucial due to the irreversible nature of cryptocurrencies. Since buyers can’t receive their money back if the seller is dishonest about their product or a buyer disappears, transferring money from the buyer to the escrow agent allows a trusted party to verify the funds exist. Only after doing so will the seller proceed with the transaction and send the product to the buyer. The escrow agent will also ensure that the buyer receives the product on the opposite end.

Cryptocurrency escrow providers also protect sellers since they ensure buyers have the funds they claim to have. A third party will also ensure that the seller will receive funds after the buyer receives their products.

In a dispute, cryptocurrency escrow services will help ensure that the rightful party receives the funds.

Purchasing or selling from a marketplace

Alternatively, you may not have a buyer or seller in mind. In this case, you can browse through a variety of products on an online marketplace. Conducting a transaction in this method will require slightly different security protocols—namely, a careful analysis of the platform’s trustworthiness.

Some helpful tips to keep in mind include:

Only shop with known retailers: Buyers and sellers should use retailers or portals that they know of or have used in the past. Bookmarking these sites can ensure that you are navigating there quickly and without any name misspellings that may land you at a fake website.

Confirm website security: Before using a new website, users can look for a lock icon in the browser bar of the website. The lock icon used in conjunction with “HTTPS” in front of the URL indicates SSL (secure socket layer) encryption. Secure websites and online selling portals should use both to help reduce the risk that a hacker will get a hold of your private information.

Verify the website has a privacy policy: All websites handling sensitive data should display their privacy policy. Within this documentation, businesses must specify how data is collected, used, and protected by the website. The presence of a privacy policy shows that the business owner cares about complying with local laws and ensuring their website is safe.

The presence of buyer/seller protection: Whether you are purchasing or selling on a website, you may run the risk of dealing with a shady counterparty. For this reason, some websites will act as a middleman, only sending a prepaid shipping label to the seller if the buyer pays for the item or holding the buyer’s money until the seller ships the product. Although not all websites will offer this feature, the ones that do add an extra layer of security many buyers and sellers are more comfortable having.

Wrapping up

With these tips in mind, you will be well equipped to securely buying and selling products with crypto.