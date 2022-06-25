How to see your timeline on Google Maps: so you can see everything you’ve moved since using the app

If you want to know what you have moved around the world, for your people, for your region, anywhere since you’ve used the Google Maps app, you can access that information. Not only does Google keep it for its big data, but you also have the possibility to see this story yourself. And you can do it from your PC and from the mobile app.





The call Google Maps timeline shows an estimate of sites you have visited and the routes you have traveled based on your location history. In addition to seeing it, this tool (one of the many features that Google Maps has) allows you to edit your timeline at any time and delete your location history from it.

How to view your history on Google Maps





Google says that location history helps you get useful information (such as automatic commute duration predictions and better search results) by creating a private map of the places you go with the devices you’re signed in to.

And you have it disabled then, obviously, you will not be able to access this information that can be so interesting. And you can activate it now to have this resource in the future.

To see your timeline from your PC, you have to enter this link from the account you have activated on your mobile.

The timeline will take you to the list of places Maps has recorded you’ve been to in the last day. If you want to see all the history, you can choose days, months and the year to see what sites you have been visiting in these years.

To see all of them, without searching by date, you can also click on the red box below where it says “x sites” and when you access it, it will give you the most visited ones and also a list of all those places you have been.





In addition, it includes a map with red dots that shows where you have been and you can click on those points to receive more information. if you want details you can click on the addressin the box below and you can see the “last visit on your timeline” and site details.





If you choose a specific date you will be able to see the movements you have made on that day: streets walked, direction, minutes and kilometers walked, as you can see in this screenshot. There is even detailed information on how long it took you to travel the distance of so many kilometers from one point to another point. That is, if you stopped along the way, it is included in your Google Maps history.