How to send content between your PC, mobile and Smart TV via Wi-Fi without having to rely on USB sticks

If you have a TV with Android TV and want send files that you have on your mobile or on your computeror vice versa, this is something easy to do thanks to the excellent ecosystem of applications that the Play Store has.

Although it is not too difficult to get apps to send and receive files between Android devices, when we include the computer in the equation, things get a little more difficult. That is where this excellent option that our colleagues at XatakaHome recommended comes in. Its name is EasyJoin and we can use it from Windows, Linux, macOS, the browserand of course Android.

Send and receive files between the TV and the computer in the simplest way

EasyJoin works from Android to Android very easily, but in Genbeta we are going to focus on the exchange of files between a Smart TV and a PC. The process is basically the same in all cases, the interface of the app is extremely simple and quite easy to use.





The first thing you have to do is download the app for Android TV from the Play Store on your television. Just open the app store and search for “EasyJoin Go TV”, choose the version with the blue icon (EasyJoin Go). Here it is remarkable to know that the app is not free, but it only costs 2.39 euros in a single payment, no subscriptions. If this is a feature you need, it’s worth it.

EasyJoin has a more advanced and more expensive version that allows you to do more things like share SMS, links, notifications and even your clipboard. We are going to focus on the Go version, which is only used to exchange files and folders. But if you have the Pro version on Android, this unlocks you the extra features on desktop.



Instalar EasyJoin en Windows 10

The next thing is to install EasyJoin Go on your computeryou have options for all major operating systems, and even a web version:

Once you have the app installed on your TV and on your PC, as long as both are connected to the same network, you can start file sharing. On Windows 10 and 11, for example, it’s just a matter of running the app and choosing one of three options:



Send content from Windows 10 to your Smart TV with EasyJoin

The EasyJoin interface on Windows is very simple, it’s just a little window with three icons. The first is used to send files (you can select one or multiple), the second is used to send complete folders, and the third is to activate the reception of files or folders.

When you click on any of the send buttons, the file browser will open for you to select what you want to send. Once you have chosen your files, EasyJoin will show you the TV or TVs on your network on which you already have the Android TV version installed.





When you select the TV, the transfer starts immediately and is quite fast. All those files will now appear on your TV from the EasyJoin app, from where you can manage and view them. Or, you can even send them from there to other devices.





The application has a side menu from where you can see your files organized by type, be it photos, videos, music, documents, applications and other types of files. It also has the option to switch between dark and light theme.





Sometimes it is necessary to exit and re-enter the app when adding files for them to appear in your library. For less than three euros it is a very useful application, easy to use and that works on all desktop operating systems.