How to set up multiple monitors in Windows 11 and use two screens or more

Having a configuration with two or more monitors allows you to obtain more space when it comes to organizing yourself to work on the computer. It often happens that, when you launch into the purchase of a second monitor and try the experience, never want to work with just one again.

In this article we are going to show you the configuration options available in Windows 11 for connecting multiple monitorsas well as a few little tricks to get the most out of your new setup.

First of all, we connect the monitors

The first is the first. You have to connect the monitors. And it is that whether you are using the HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, VGA, or any other protocol, we must connect the monitors to the equipment to receive the signal. Each monitor that we connect will have its own connection to the computer. In the event that we have a desktop computer with dedicated graphics, do not forget that each monitor must be connected to the ports of the graphics card, and not to those of the motherboard.





There are times when, due to compatibility problems between the equipment and the additional hardware, we have failures if we incorporate monitors with different connections. Generally there is usually no problem, although it is always more advisable to use the same protocols for all monitors.

When connecting the monitors to the PC, the system should detect them automatically. If that is not the case, make sure everything is well connected and that the corresponding inputs have been selected on each monitor. This is also a good time to review what drivers we have installed and download the latest ones. If we have a dedicated graphics card, go to the website of the manufacturer of your card, be it NVIDIA or AMD, to download their respective drivers.

Monitor configuration in Windows 11

Once everything is connected, it is time to choose which configuration interests us most when sending the signal to the monitors. In Windows 11 we have several distributions for monitors. If we press the Windows + P keys we will have all the existing options.





If your idea is to work with several monitors, the most common layout is ‘Enlarge’, since it allows us to drag windows to the screen that we prefer in order to organize our work in a more comfortable way. However, we also have the option of ‘Mirroring’, ‘PC Screen Only’, or ‘Second Screen Only’. With those names you already have an idea of ​​what each one does. These last modes are more useful for content playback, so that one of the screens does not distract us while we watch a movie.

By enlarging the screens, we will see that to access each of them, it is enough to move the mouse around the monitor where we want, being quite intuitive. However, if you have a setup where your secondary monitor is above or below your primary, you’ll need to go into Windows display settings to change the layout. These settings can be accessed by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting ‘Screen settings’. We can also access from the bar search engine by typing the same, or from the configuration icon on the right side of the bar.

As you can see in this menu, the first thing we have is the distribution of each monitor. If we give it to identify, the number will appear on each monitor to clarify which is which. Once we have identified them, we can move the monitors virtually at will to apply the distribution correctly. Thus, if you have a monitor on top of another, you can configure it without problems.





In case you have a second monitor rotated 90 degrees (very common nowadays), you will also want the content to appear correctly and not rotated. We can do this in the same ‘Display settings’ menu, going down a bit to where it says ‘screen orientation’. Here we can choose if we want to have it horizontally or vertically, as well as their respective flipped modes.





Another option that we can configure is choose which monitor we use as main. That is, on which monitor the entire taskbar appears, or where windows are usually opened first. To do this, simply select one of the screens at the top of the configuration menu, and check the box for ‘Make this screen home’.

If for any reason, the screen has not been automatically detected by the system, we can always click on the ‘Detect’ option in the screen configuration menu. In addition, here we also have the option of connect to a wireless displayin case we have a compatible one.





The screen settings menu can also adjust the brightness, the night light to use warmer colors, and even activate HDR if our screen is suitable for it. Another prominent option is be able to change the scale and screen resolution. Windows will always show the recommended resolution when you connect the monitor, although it may not be the one you prefer, so there you have a list to choose any resolution supported by the monitor. If you know that the monitor is compatible with a specific resolution and it does not appear on the list, it is probably due to a driver problem, or that you have not used a connection cable compatible with that resolution.





Finally, if we go to Advanced screen, we will find a list with the specifications of each monitor. And more importantly, this is where you will find the menu to change the refresh rate of the monitor. In this way, if you have a monitor that can go more than 60 Hz, you can change this rate from this same menu. We can also do it if we select the option of ‘Show display adapter properties’ and going to the ‘Monitor’ tab. The frequency can also be changed within the NVIDIA or AMD settings panel if you have a dedicated graphics card.

Useful keyboard shortcuts

Windows 11, like the previous versions released by Microsoft, has a good number of keyboard shortcuts related to monitors and window layout. Here we leave you with the most outstanding: