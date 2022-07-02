How to sign up for Youth Guarantee: the plan to find a job under 30

Looking for a job can be a real challenge for under 30 years old not having the experience required in many companies. That is why, at a European level, what we know as the Youth Guarantee was created in Spain. This seeks to offer the maximum guarantees to all young Europeans to be able to have a stable job and gain work experience.

The problem that may exist is that it is not immediate access for all young people. As with the SEPE in Spain, you must be registered in specific files to access the job search engine and courses for young people. We tell you below what you should know about it.

Everything you need to know about Youth Guarantee

As we have mentioned before, this is a plan that is aimed at young people who are actively seeking employment and that are not studying or working on their own or for someone else. In this way, an attempt is made to achieve full insertion in the labor market. It is such that each young person is guaranteed to receive an offer within four months of enrollment. This means that if you do not have a job and meet the requirements, your enrollment in this program is ideal.

But as happens with all procedures, you have to comply with a series of requirements before making the registration. These are the following:

Have Spanish nationality or a country of the European Economic Community.

Be registered in a Spanish municipality.

Be between 16 and 30 years old.

Not have worked on the calendar day prior to the date of submission of the application.

Not having received educational actions on the calendar day prior to the date of submission of the application.

Not having received training actions on the calendar day prior to the date of presentation.

Be registered as a job seeker in the SEPE.





Enrollment in Youth Guarantee

Once you have verified that you meet all these requirements, you will be able to register in this unique file so that they begin to take you into account when receiving training and work. To do this, there are three different methods that can be terminated by following:

Through Digital Certificate or [email protected] system.

Using a web form in order to send you the access credentials to your personal area.

Registration in the face-to-face offices of the nearest Chambers of Commerce, simply by presenting your DNI or NIE.

In our case, we are going to focus on the first of the methods that exist, since registration and obtaining credentials is immediate. To do this, you simply have to access the Youth Guarantee website, and click on [email protected] at the top of the page.





At the moment, it will redirect to gateway id in order to select the best method to register. Then you are going to sign a responsible declaration, having to click on all the boxes. Basically you will be declaring that you are training and you are not currently working either. It is important not to lie on this statement, as it can land you in some serious trouble.





In the next section, you will have to enter personal data such as identification data. Much emphasis is placed on the email and also on the telephone number when have to check them. This is achieved by entering a code that comes to you when you specify this data. You must also specify if you have a disability or if you are in a situation of risk or social exclusion.





After the personal data, the platform will ask you to define yourself a little more. This means that you create your resume adding the highest formation you have right nowlanguages ​​and also the previous work experience. In this way, as occurs with a job application, a profile will be generated so that the offers that are coming are suitable for work experience with which you count and also the training. In the case of not having languages, it is more than likely that Youth Guarantee will offer you courses to obtain official qualifications in English or another language.





Finally you can add additional data such as the job objective, occupation of interest and also attach the physical resume that you have made. This is added to the social networks and also the range of income with which the family unit has. Once this is done, and after accepting data protection, you can click on Submit Application





At that very moment you will be registered in the Youth Guarantee and You will receive your password to access the personal area. In this you will have all the necessary tools to find job or training offers that are fully financed by European funds. It works exactly the same as the job bank that can be found at SEPE or at any employment office in your autonomous community.