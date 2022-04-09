How to start programming with Solidity, the preferred language to create the increasingly popular ‘smart contracts’

The ‘smart contracts’ or ‘intelligent contracts’ they were a debated concept (and a dream, in the business world) several years before the technology to support them existed. In fact, the lawyer and cryptographer Nick Szabo already defined them in 1998a decade before Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin…

…and with him, the blockchain that now allows us to have these self-executing contractsthus automating contractual relationships that do not require the intervention of a trusted intermediary. But how are these contracts created?

Programmer, I present to you Solidity. Solidity, here the programmer

Well, Solidity is the most used language for writing smart contracts for the Ethereum blockchain. It is, in fact, a language specifically focused on this task, developed since 2014 by various collaborators of the Ethereum Project (its creator, Gavin Wood, is also a co-creator of said cryptocurrency).

Solidity was created with the goal of running on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. However, the similarity between this blockchain and other similar ones (such as Polygon or Binance) allows Solidity to be implemented on other networks and its operation remains predictable.

It is a high-level, object-oriented language. whose syntax is based on ECMAScript (just like JavaScript), with the main difference to implement a strong type when declaring the type of variables and arguments. The goal of this is guarantee the rigor of the contract: The compiler will parse our code at run time to verify that we are trying to perform the proper operation with the proper value type.

First look at Remix IDE

For your first time programming in Solidity, we will use the Remix IDE, a browser-based development environment from which we can write, compile and deploy ‘smart contracts’, in addition to —for example— storing persistent files. We have chosen this tool because it is free, easy to use, and requires no downloads or registration..

Once we enter the web, the appearance of Remix IDE will be something quite similar to the following image:





we shall expand the ‘contracts’ folder inside the file explorer from the default workspace, and open one of the .sol files. Since they are numbered, we will open the first one, 1_Storage.solwhich will look like this:





The code shows two main elements:

First of all, the ‘pragma’, where we specify which versions of Solidity can be used to compile our smart contract, a very relevant aspect in view of the rapid evolution of language.

Secondly, the ‘contract’, equivalent to the class concept (‘class’) present in most modern programming languages. Inside the class we find two predefined functions.

Knowing that, we can now create our own file from scratchand proceed to compile and run it.

Hello World

We click on the ‘New file’ icon, just above the directory tree, and create a file ‘HelloWorld.sol’ in the ‘contracts’ folder.





We copy the following code:

// My first smart contract pragma solidity >=0.5.0 <0.7.0; contract HelloWorld { function get()public pure returns (string memory){ return 'Hola, parte contratante de la primera parte'; } }

Once this is done, we click on the third icon on the sidebar, on the Solidity compiler, as shown below, and, making sure to select a compatible version of the compiler, we compile without touching any other aspect of the default configuration:





Once this step has been successfully completed, we click on the following icon in the sidebar. We click on the button ‘Deploy’, and, once the smart contract has been implemented, a button will appear with the legend ‘Get’, corresponding to the only function of our smart contract. Clicking, we will see how it returns the text string specified in the code:





And now?

You have now created and executed your first smart contract, congratulations. Now that you have some basic notions about Solidity, the time has come to start training on your own about this language. We recommend some online resources:

A video course of 3:20 h. in Spanish, ‘Solidity course from scratch‘, available on YouTube.