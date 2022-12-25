How to Store Leftover Holiday Food to Avoid Getting Sick

How to Preserve Leftover Holiday Food – Wellness

The recommendations for the conservation of the foods They are good for any time, but the abundance of food that usually exists in the End of year partys, –which also coincides with hot days in the south of the world makes them especially useful.

The high temperatures began early this year and this favors the increase of food poisoning by ingesting spoiled products. Toxic bacteria, viruses and parasites find an ideal space to multiply and can give rise to gastrointestinal infections that are sometimes mild, but also create serious health problems. So, for example, the doctor Alberto Cormillot clarified that “hepatitis A and B are spread through food. Either from the food or from someone who touched a food or utensil and had the virus.” To develop, the most dangerous pathogens need heat and a humid environment. So they can multiply in just 24 hours.

These food poisonings and infections occur when contaminated food is eaten or water is drunk. Some symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, intestinal cramps and other flu-like symptoms and can begin from a few hours to a few days after ingesting the contaminated food or drink. “When you think of food in poor condition, you think possibly that you will find out because it is rotten or soggy. It is very difficult for this to happen, this happens very rarely, because no one is going to eat food that is rotten. What the food is, is contaminated, and in many cases there is no way of realizing it,” Cormillot said.

Since it’s often a good idea to enjoy leftovers from your Christmas meal, and considering how expensive food is, it’s appropriate to eat what’s left. But, as already said, you have to be careful how you store it to be able to consume them without risk.

Although no one wants to throw food away, sometimes it is necessary to avoid worse evils. For example, the trays from which everyone is served accumulate microorganisms that can be harmful (Getty)

As a general rule, food should be stored in the refrigerator right after they finish cooling. “No more than two hours after the meals have been made, it is convenient to put them in the fridge in airtight containers. If they are under vacuum, much better because they will last us twice as long as if they have air, ”he told Infosalus the nutritionist Monica Herrero.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA, for its acronym in English) “one of the most common causes of foodborne illness is improper cooling of cooked foods.” That’s because the bacteria can grow again even after the food has been cooked. Letting food cool before refrigerating it “reduces the condensation that will form inside the container,” explained Olivia Roszkowski, chef instructor in healthy culinary arts at the Culinary Education Institute of New York. Instead, “additional moisture can affect the amount of bacteria that can grow and spoil food in subsequent days.” On the other hand, putting a lot of hot things in the fridge at the same time can raise the inside temperature of the fridge and is not good for keeping food safe.

By storing leftovers correctly, you can be sure they will last, taste good, and are safe to eat.

As soon as they cool down, food should be refrigerated. Specialists estimate that they should be stored in the refrigerator for no more than two hours after cooking.

The first recommendation is always to separate raw foods, especially meat and fish, from cooked foods. When preparing them, use different utensils. For Herrero, it is best to store “in small and not large containers, and also handle them with washed hands.” “In general, pre-cooked or cooked meals can last two to four days in the fridge and, if it is vacuum packed, they can last twice as long. However, if we freeze the leftovers, they can last up to three months, but it is important to always put the packaging date on them because otherwise we will not know when the leftovers are from”, remarked the specialist.

Holiday food is usually out of the cold for a long time during the gathering, which, added to the heat, increases the risk of contamination. The hours it spends out of the fridge “reduces the time it will keep good once you refrigerate it,” said the Chicago chef. Brian Jupiter.

The estimated time for food to begin its deterioration process is of the hours out of the refrigerator, because in just 20 minutes the number of bacteria that can cause infections will begin to double. According to data published by the FDA, the refrigerator should be kept at adequate temperatures, that is, at 4°C or less. The freezer temperature must be -18°C because otherwise the food will deteriorate.

On the other hand, “if something was left out for hours or you traveled a long distance to get home from the meeting, it’s best to consume it in a day or two,” Roszkowski said.

Care in the treatment of food during the Holidays will prevent food poisoning and infections that occur when eating food or drinking contaminated water (Freepik)

The specialist advised to place in the refrigerator as soon as possible the foods with more proteins. “Generally, products that are high in protein, moisture, or acid are more prone to bacterial growth and tend to spoil faster,” Roszkowski explains.

So it’s a good idea to start putting away chicken or meat before the end of the meal. Why not make it clear to diners that this is not impolite, but something very important in terms of food safety? For faster cooling of larger proteins, such as a whole chicken or turkey, ham, or a large piece of roast meat, one option is to cut them into smaller portions and then refrigerate them. To cool vegetables faster, they can be placed on a tray before packing.

A recommendation made by the National Agrifood Health and Quality Service of Argentina (SENASA) is that if a food is to be consumed within 48 hours, store it in airtight containers in the refrigerator. Some specialists point out that vacuum packaging is the best because the bacteria will not have the oxygen they need to grow and the food will last longer.

“Glass and stainless steel containers keep cold better because of the conductive properties of these materials,” Roszkowski said. Leftover food is best placed in the back of the refrigerator and on a low shelf, where it’s usually cooler (because warm air rises). Avoid putting already cooked foods in the refrigerator door because the temperature there is not that cold and fluctuates with the opening and closing of the door.

The low temperatures of the freezer It will keep food longer. “If you are going to consume the leftovers in more than two days, keep them in the freezer as long as they do not contain dressings,” recommended the SENASA. In that place they will be kept for three or four months.

Chef Jupiter recommended carefully wrapping food to prevent burn by freezing. Zip-top bags are good, but add an extra layer of plastic wrap or freezer paper as well. Although many foods will keep in excellent condition in the freezer, there are others that do not freeze well. For example, sauces can accumulate ice and become gritty unless stored in a vacuum-sealed bag. It is also not convenient to freeze some desserts, such as fruit cakes; mashed potatoes, because if frozen, they lose their texture and foods prepared with mayonnaise.

Holiday food is usually out of the cold for a long time during the gathering, which, added to the heat, increases the risk of contamination

Although no one wants to throw food away, sometimes it is necessary to avoid worse evils. For example, the trays from which everyone is served accumulate microorganisms that can be harmful. In these containers there may be soft cheeses, such as brie or roquefort, seafood and vegetables that must be discarded. Another thing to rule out is sauces, as they can oxidize or form a film on top, and even if they’re still safe, leftovers probably won’t taste good anymore.

