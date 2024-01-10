How To Survive As A Maid In A Horror Game Chapter 37 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game I can’t wait for Chapter 37 to come out. Each new part of the story keeps fans on edge and wanting more. Fans are looking for the Chapter 37 release date on the internet to stay up-to-date.

You may have heard of How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game if you like scary and survival manga. This is a well-known manhwa with a mix of scary and survival themes, as well as some romance and comedy.

Hilda, the main character, gets trapped in a terrifying game where she must assume the role of a maid. Hilda faces many challenges, secrets, and surprising turns as she explores this scary virtual world. As of October 2020, KakaoPage has published the manhwa, which has garnered a lot of viewers and good reviews.

It has gotten a lot of viewers and good reviews. This manhwa can also be read in English on the website Tapas, where it has been seen over 1.2 million times and given 4.9 stars. The story is by Lee Hyeon Sook, and the pictures are by Kim Seon Hee.

Every Wednesday, a new story of Horror Game Maid Survival Manhwa comes out. The 37th episode of How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game will air on January 18, 2024, at midnight KST.

See below for when How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game, Chapter 37, will come out in more places. Read the new chapter of How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game in English right now because the manga is web-based.

Chapter 37 How to Stay Alive as a Maid in a Horror Game The story teaser for "How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game, Chapter 37" is not out yet. Usually, the information comes out a few hours prior to the chapter going live on KakaoPage.

The spoiler tells you about the most important things that happen within the chapter. This can help you plan what to expect. But if you don’t want to know what happens, you may disregard this part as well as wait for the public release.

What you need to know about “How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game Chapter 37” in English is also not out yet. The English preview generally comes out a few hours later, shortly after the chapter is made public on KakaoPage.

The English spoiler was a version of the Japanese surprise. It may help you understand the story better. But if you don’t want to know what happens, you may disregard this part and wait for the public release.

You can't read How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game, Chapter 37. The website is available in both Japanese and English at the moment.

The last chapter of “How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game” showed Hilda and the other maids getting ready for Lucian’s birthday party. Hilda made the cake with Leo, the cook, helping her. But she didn’t know that someone who wanted to kill Lucian had put poison in the cake.

At the same time, Lucian was talking to his father, Duke Vincent, who was in charge of the house and made the scary game. Vincent told them that he had put a chip in Lucian’s brain that let him control what Lucian did and how he felt. He additionally stated that, as part of his sick plan, he was going to murder Lucian on his birthday.

Hilda brought Lucian the cake and wished him a happy birthday as the party started. Lucian thanked her and cut the cake. But Hilda saw something strange before he was able to consume it.

She saw something red inside the cake that looked like blood. She moved to stop Lucian from eating the cake when she found out it was poisonous. It was too late, though. Lucian had just taken a bite when he fell to the ground.

Hilda was shocked as well as scared. She didn’t know who or why poisoned the cake. When she turned around, she saw that everyone was looking at her with anger and suspicion.

She believed that she had to leave the house because she was being blamed for killing Lucian. When she ran to it, she found the door locked. After that, she saw a window and chose to jump out of it. She hoped she could make it through the fall and get out of the scary game.

It’s not possible to get raw scans or a lot of details from Korean manhwas directly in digital form. However, we anticipate that some pictures of How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game Chapter 37 will be shared on Reddit by or before January 15, 2024, once the book is released in print.

Hilda slowly learns the truth about the game and the house as she tries to stay alive as a maid in a horror game. She also starts to like Lucian, who could be her enemy or friend. There are a lot of challenges, risks, and turns in the story, and she has to make decisions that will change her own and other people’s lives.

As you can see, both KakaoPage and Tapas give How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game very good scores. People who have read the manhwa have said nice things about it. They like the plot, the protagonists, the art, and the drama.

Both sites recognize the manhwa as one of the best in horror and survival. On Top Manhua, the manhwa got 4.7 on a scale of 5 stars, and on Tapas, it got 4.9 on a scale of 5 stars.