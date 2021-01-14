How to switch from WhatsApp to Telegram stickers and contacts

Telegram has positioned itself as the first choice of users (Photo: Special)

The change in the terms and conditions of WhatsApp caused thousands of dissatisfied users to decide to migrate to other instant messaging applications over the internet, such as Signal and Telegram.

The latter has achieved increase 25 million users in 72 hours, thus accumulating more than 500 million Internet users on its platform.

With these figures, it is important to know some tips on how to move from WhatsApp to TelegramFor this, below we list a series of recommendations:

Stickers

If your cell phone uses the Android operating system, it will be easy to pass your application stickers (Photo: Europa Press)

One of the most popular functions in WhatsApp are the stickers, for this reason, it is likely that new Telegram users They miss this nice way of communicating.

Although there is no magic button to move them from one platform to another, If the operating system of your smartphone is Android, you can perform the operation without major problem.

The stickers you have sent or received are saved in the internal memory of the mobile, so you can access them if you locate a File Browser. To do this, you must follow these steps:

– Go to the internal storage folder from you smartphone

– There, look for the folder WhatsApp > Media > WhatsApp stickers

– When you have done these steps, You will see all the stickers that you have and have been sent through the application.

– Find the one you want to send and create a chat with yourself or with the contact you want to share it with. You can select more than one.

– When you have made the selection, identify the option “share” and press it.

Contacts

Contacts are automatically synced when you download any mobile messaging application (Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic)

This is the easiest function, since Your cell phone contacts will automatically sync when you download Telegram from the app store. This is why you won’t have to worry about communicating with your friends, family, and work colleagues.

However, you must remember that not all your WhatsApp contacts will have Telegram, as this will happen until they decide to move platform.

Chats

Moving chats from one app to the other is technically impossible, so if you want to switch from green to blue messaging, you’ll need to start conversations with a blank history. This is undoubtedly one of the biggest disadvantages of relocation.

And it is that from February 8, WhatsApp will ask its users to accept the new privacy policy to continue using the service.

This update means that the application will be able to share customer’s personal information with Facebook and other Mark Zuckerberg group platforms.

In fact, the changes coincide with the new labels that the App Store has placed on the WhatsApp application, which warn that the service collects contacts, commercial data when using Facebook and even the IP or geographic address of the user.

These are the personal data that each application collects (Photo: Jovani Pérez Silva / Infobae México)

In addition, it is specified that not only information will be collected from the main user, but also from their contacts or third parties.

Amid this controversy, netizens’ preferences have been divided. While some decided to ignore the new WhatsApp conditions, others chose to look for alternatives in the market.

Telegram has “channels” with which you can spread messages to an unlimited number of people. They are similar to groups, with the difference that only the administrator can write in the chat.

Also, one of its benefits is that can be opened simultaneously on different devices, unlike WhatsApp, in which it can only be seen in one at a time.

Although it is a fact that more and more people are considering moving companies, WhatsApp continues to be more popular, which can represent a difficulty when communicating.

