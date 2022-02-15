how to take advantage of the postgame

Now that a few months have passed since the release of Endwalker, the last and long-awaited expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, it is likely that you are done with its main quests and are looking for something to do. Of course, you may not yet know what to focus on due to lack of content, but on the contrary!

Don’t worry if that’s your case, because I’m here to tell you 9 things you can do to take advantage of your subscription and keep discovering everything this massive RPG has for you. Keep in mind one thing: if you don’t see things that fit what you’re looking for in the game at first, don’t worry. I’m going to play clubs for all types of players, so it doesn’t matter if you’re a Final Fantasy hardcore or just want to have fun doing laid back stuff.

Take on the endgame with Extremes and Savages

This is the most obvious option, which is why I want to talk about it. Many people can be intimidated by taking the step to make more complicated content, and that’s normal. This is especially aggravated if you don’t have a group of people trustworthy with whom to try.

My recommendation is that you watch guides like the ones Mizzteq does on the MTQCapture YouTube channel before each match. On the other hand, use Party Finder and search (or create) groups with the “Practice” option. Studying a little and throwing some value into it, you will soon see that it is not a big deal and you will be able to get mounts and other interesting drops.

Deliver milk left and right in competitive PvP

Final Fantasy XIV doesn’t put much emphasis on its PvP side and many people either ignore it or only know about Frontline’s daily roulette, but the game has something else to offer for those looking to battle it out with other players. With The Feast, you will be able to participate in much smaller (and better organized) fights than roulette and get exclusive rewards. Also, if you dive right into this world and make it to the top 100 each season, you can get your hands on some unique items that are highly coveted by the rest of the community.

I recommend, yes, that you look when the new seasons start. People tend to be much more active around those times, making it easier to find groups (either pinned by Party Finder or queuing alone and being matched with other people). On the other hand, you can also look for PvP-focused Discord communities.





It’s time to hunt for treasures!

Money always comes in handy, and there’s a pretty easy and fun way to get it: Treasure Maps! To participate in these hunts, you will need Timeworn Maps, which will vary in name depending on the content you want to make. Right now, the most popular Endwalkers are called Kumbhiraskin, while the Shadowbringers, which are still relevant, are the Zonureskin.

But how can they be obtained? Well, you have 3 options:

Level up one of the gatherers to level 80 (for Zonureskin) or 90 (for Kumbhiraskin) and look for them in the nodes of each expansion. Note that you can only get one map every 24 hours.

Buy them at the Market Board. It is highly recommended to pay attention to the prices, Well, they fluctuate quite a bit. . The normal thing is that during the weekend they become more expensive, while during the week they go down in price.

. The normal thing is that during the weekend they become more expensive, while during the week they go down in price. Do Khloe’s Wondrous Tails every week and always choose a map as a reward. With this, you can also get experience, Tomestones, money and rare items.

If you have friends to play with, it is recommended that you get together 4 for the Zonureskin and more than 6 for the Kumbhiraskin. You can also look at Party Finder, as there are usually small groups forming to get some extra money. Luck!

Don’t forget the FATEs

The FATEs are those events that you find on the maps and generally consist of killing X number of bugs in order to get their rewards. It is normal to ignore them, since the Company Seals they give are usually not much and the experience rewards behind them are not great at first glance either, but there is much more behind these little events.

If you go to “Travel” and then “Shared FATE” you will see that the Shadowbringers and Endwalker maps have a little more meat in this aspect, and that is that when you finish the FATEs of the latest expansions you will get Bicolor Gemstoneswhich you can trade at a special vendor on each map.

In addition, the more FATEs you finish in those places, the more the offer of these stores will increase. On the other hand, if you want to see what items they have (many are worthwhile materials, and maxing out your Shared FATE rank on each map will net you some very expensive rewards to sell on the Market Board), you’re going to have to go ranking up, and this is achieved by finishing more and more fights. My advice is if you want to get into this, find a class you haven’t maxed out yet that are in the FATE level range, and again go to Party Finder to find more partners.





How beautiful are the views!

Spread throughout all the maps in the game, there are hidden sights that you can find to fill your Sightseeing Log. I warn you in advance that you are they will occupy a very large part of time if you want to get them all, you will surely need guides like this one and that the ones from A Realm Reborn are quite complicated to get.

Of course, they will also help you to discover new places in the game, some of them very, very cool things you wouldn’t normally go through. On the other hand, you’ll unlock achievements and titles that will help you show off and tell your friends “Hey, I know this virtual world better than you.”

With glitter, everything is cooler

We all know that, as much as it is said that the endgame is Extreme, Savage and Ultimate, what really matters is fashion. final fantasy XIV puts a lot of emphasis on glamor and it gives you many objects to combine and become a brush. Of course, I’m not just here to talk to you about clothes, but about weapons.

Relics are the most powerful weapons in each expansion, but also the most colorful. Get the ones from your main class it will take you a good pinch of hoursbut it can also be the final touch so that your character is aesthetically perfect.

Personally, las Anima Weapons de Heavensward I find them to be the best, prettiest, and not so bland to get, so you can start there, familiarize yourself with their quest structure, and decide if you want to go for more relics for your other classes.





Remember past times

Either by making you another character to replay the game (something the vast majority of people won’t do, and rightfully so), or via New Game+ modethere are parts of the title that are really cool to revisit, and this might be something to keep an eye on.

Yes, in your hotel room you have the diary to see the scenes, but thanks to the new game + mode, you can replay all those partsnot missing the fights, the duties and many moments that you won’t be able to relive if you just watch the video scenes.

Become a decorator thanks to Final Fantasy XIV

Finally, you can always try to get a house, although right now I would tell you that the situation is very, very complicated. Do you want to read more about it? You can take a look at the article I did detailing my odyssey and the reasons behind the market being so bad.

Of course, all is not lost! If you are in a FC, you can get a room as long as you have raised your rank from Grand Company to Second Lieutenant. For 300,000 gil you will have a space small to start with this new hobby. If you don’t have a group, you can buy an apartment in any of the residential districts, although it will be more expensive: 500,000 gil.





It’s Friday night, go party!

I’m going to be honest, I’ve never been into roleplaying, but I’ve been curious about the atmosphere that’s been created. In Final Fantasy XIV, on weekends there are usually Free Companies that organize parties at their house,!some even with live DJs via Twitch!

Whether you like to role-play or not, it’s quite a curious experience. If you dare to give it a try, you just have to look for the Party Finder (yes, in this case always at the bottom in the “Other” tab). Dare to try that scenesee how everything works and, who knows, maybe thanks to giving the matter a chance you discover a new hobby to which you can dedicate a few hours every weekend.