How to take screenshots in Windows 11: all the native ways to do it and additional methods

As in Windows 10, Microsoft has integrated several ways to take screenshots through the latest version of its operating system. While the way to take a screenshot is still presented inconsistently across multiple system apps, the truth is that, for a while now, users have more options than ever to take screenshots.

In this article we show you all the ways you have at your disposal to take screenshots in Windows 11 natively. We will also talk about some additional methods and applications that are worth mentioning if you want advanced features in this regard.

Multiple ways to take screenshots in Windows 11

In Windows 11 we have several ways to take screenshots. Through the different keyboard shortcuts, we can access this function in multiple ways, although it is presented through various native Windows applicationsmeaning that there is still no specific and centralized way to capture, view the image taken and share.

Microsoft divides the location where we can take screenshots. Yes ok the main app is the snipping tool, we can also take screenshots from the game bar, or through its different keyboard shortcuts. Under these lines we teach you how to access all its forms.

The eternal Print screen

Undoubtedly the most common way to take a screenshot and the one that everyone knows. This method of taking screenshots is very easy to use. All we have to do is press the key. ‘ImprPant’, ‘Prt sc’ o ‘Sys rq’ of our keyboard.

By pressing this key, Windows will save a full screenshot of our screen to the clipboard. If we have several monitors, it will make a screenshot in which all our screens will appear. Its use is very comfortable, although impractical in certain circumstances. That is why the following methods may be better for you.

Alt + Print Screen

A method similar to the one explained above, although with a clear difference: will take a screenshot only of the screen that we have active. To access this function, just press the key combination Alt + PrintScreen.

This method It comes in handy when we have multiple screens on our system.. In this way, when we only want to take a full screen capture of a specific monitor, we simply select the active screen with the mouse and use the aforementioned combination.

Windows + Print Screen

Saving an image to the clipboard is a quick way to be able to share the capture in the different applications of our team. However, there are times when we want to save that screenshot without having to go through programs like Paint to paste the screenshot and save it manually. For those situations you will find this keyboard shortcut.





With the key combination Windows + ImprPant, it is possible to save a full screenshot as a file. After making use of this combination, the capture will be saved in This PC > Pictures > Screenshots. As with PrintScreen, if we have multiple monitors, a screenshot of all our panels will be saved.

The snipping tool, an app that has more and more functions

Microsoft has turned the snipping tool into the main snipping app on windows. While in Windows 10 it is still divided into ‘Snip’ and ‘Snip & Annotate’, in Windows 11 the functions of both mentioned apps are merged into one.

In the snipping tool we can take a screenshot of a specific portion and in multiple ways, either rectangular crop, window crop, full screen crop, or free crop. In addition, another of the very useful functions is that of postponing a screenshot for a period of up to 10 seconds, in case the action that we want to capture takes a while to appear.





Once we have selected the cutout and the portion of the screen that we want to capture, the tool will offer us a simple way to edit the capturebeing able to paint over it, erase, copy the capture, and even send it via email.

A feature that mimics the macOS method of capturing a screen is coming soon to the snipping tool. And it is that by means of a combination of keys we can select the portion of the screen that we want to capture and will directly save to a file so we can easily share the catch.

Windows + Shift + S, the definitive shortcut

The snipping tool can also be invoked via the key combination Windows + Mayus + S. In this way, once the combination is pressed, we will have the possibility of cutting a portion of the screen immediately, and in the way that we want.





After taking the screenshot, the clipping will remain copied to the clipboard, although we can also save the screenshot as a file if we click on the warning that appears in the lower right corner after making the capture. If we do, Windows will open the snipping tool that we talked about before, being able to save the capture or edit it as we please.

Xbox Game Bar also allows you to take screenshots

The integrated game bar in Windows 10 and 11 also allows us to take screenshots comfortably. And it is that in addition to acting as a hub, being able to see the performance of our PC, record video in a specific application or game, and more, we can also take screenshots easily.





To take a screenshot, all we have to do is press Windows + G to open the bar, and select the ‘Capture screen’ option located in the upper left corner. We can access this same function directly if we press the key combination Windows + Alt + ImprPant. When you take the screenshot, it will be saved as a file to the location C:\Users(Username)\Videos\Captures.

This function also allows us to share directly on Twitterand even create a meme from the capture, being able to write text on the top and bottom to create a standard format meme.

For users with a dedicated NVIDIA or AMD graphics card





Those who have a dedicated graphics card from NVIDIA or AMD, they will also be able to take screenshots through the overlay of each company. If you have an NVIDIA GPU, all you have to do is press the key combination Alt + Z and select ‘Screenshot’ in the top left corner. We can also do it directly from the keyboard shortcut CTRL + F11, although it can be modified.

pressing too ALT + Z o ALT + R it is also possible to access the overlay if you have an AMD graphics card. This will also allow us to take screenshots through a dedicated overlay option.

Additional applications

In case you are looking for alternative ways to take screenshots and more advanced and complete functions, maybe programs like Lightshot or ShareX can give you a cable. In Genbeta we have already talked about both. The first one is an easy and intuitive tool to take quick screenshots to share, while ShareX offers a wide range of possibilities and keyboard shortcuts to cover all our needs.

In addition, in ShareX also can we extract text from an image, something that has recently been possible to do in Windows through the PowerToys tool. There are multiple third-party applications to take screenshots, so you will surely find a method that suits your needs.