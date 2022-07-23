How to take screenshots on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video and more without the screenshot going black

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Prime Video and company, have a DRM system that does not allow us to take screenshots or record what we are seeing. In this way, content protected by copyright would only be available for viewing. However, as far as screenshots are concerned, there are methods to bypass this restriction.

In this article we show you how to take screenshots of your favorite series and movies that are on the aforementioned streaming platforms. To do this, we are going to use a very easy method that involves installing the Fireshot browser extension.

Fireshot, a free extension to take screenshots of streaming movies and series

If you want to take a screenshot with the methods provided by Windows, Mac or Linux, you will notice that when you go to take the screenshot, the image will be black. This is due to the protection system used by streaming platforms to not be able to record the screen and illegally distribute its content. However, through a third-party extension it is possible to take screenshots very easily.





Fireshot is available for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and more browsers. To make use of this extension, all we have to do is install it and we can start taking screenshots.

To do the test, you can go to any of the platforms mentioned above, and when the movie or series is playing, we click on the icon of this extension in our browser and a drop-down will appear with several options: Capture entire screen, capture visible area, capture selected area. The options are quite descriptive, so we don’t think they need explanation. Of course, if we capture the area that we select, it will take several captures to choose the best shot.

To be able to take screenshots without having to click on the extension icon is also possible. And there is a shortcut to make it faster: Ctrl + Mayus + S. When applying this command, it will save the screenshot according to the last way you did it, whether it is a screenshot of the entire visible area or selected area.

In addition to its options, it also has a preferences panel in which we can modify the format in which the files are saved. By default they are saved in JPG, although we can also take screenshots in PNG. This extension is free, but it has a Pro version in which we can save the captures even in PDF and convert everything that appears written on the screen to text.