How to take screenshots on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ with this simple setting in your browser

Streaming platforms today have a series of protections so as not to download their content illegally. In fact, They don’t even allow you to take screenshots. without having to touch any settings, since it is copyrighted content. Depriving the user of taking a harmless screenshot of a powerful scene is cruel, though there are ways to bypass these restrictions.

In this article we teach you a small and simple method to be able to take screenshots on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, or any other platform, through any browser.

Disable hardware acceleration in your browser

Regardless of the browser you are using to watch Netflix on your computer, you can take screenshots of your favorite series and movies simply disabling browser hardware acceleration. To do this, you just have to find this setting in your browser settings.

To disable hardware acceleration in Google Chrome, all you have to do is go to the three dots menu at the top right and enter ‘Setting’. After that we go to ‘System’ and disable the option that says ‘Use hardware acceleration when available’. When we do, we must restart the browser for the effects to be applied.





After that, you will be able to verify that when you take a screenshot with any of your favorite tools, the image will no longer appear black. This can be extrapolated to any other streaming service such as Prime Video, Disney +, HBO Max and company.

In Microsoft Edge, this option is in the same place as in Google Chrome, that is, in Settings > System > Use hardware acceleration when available. Also, it is a good time to remember that Edge is still the best browser to play Netflix, since we can play content beyond 720p.

In Mozilla Firefox, this setting is a bit different, although it is basically the same. You just have to go to Settings > General > Performanceand sliding down a little we will find the option of ‘Use recommended performance settings’. We deactivate this option and restart the browser.

Once we have taken the screenshots, it is recommended to re-activate the function, since in many websites, or in applications that use the browser, it will be necessary to have this option active. This parameter was conceived in browsers to delegate certain tasks to the GPU instead of the CPU of our computer, and thus benefit from the performance of the graphics card for those processes that require it.