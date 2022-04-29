The closure of the Bethesda launcher is bringing head to those who have a title in it, and now it is going to play yes or yes transfer your titles to Steam If you don’t want to, you can’t do it anymore. We’re talking about losing access to mods and other community stuff, so we highly recommend you. that you get to it before May 11the deadline that the company has imposed.

we are going to tell you all the steps you have to follow to make the process as safe as possible. Don’t worry: everything is much simpler than it seems.

How to Transfer Your Bethesda Launcher Games to Steam

The process is simpler than it seems, and the steps are as follows:

The first thing is to access the Bethesda website and enter all your credentials. Once you’re inside, it will touch you link your steam accountentering your credentials from this platform. With this done, select the option “Start the transfer to Steam“. After a few moments, a list of all games that are to be transferred. This cannot be canceled once done, please keep that in mind.

Please note that depending on the number of games, the process may take longer, so don’t worry if things drag on a bit.





As you have already read above, you have until May 11 to perform this process, so hurry up. If you have purchased any bonus downloadable content or even in-game currency (like Fallout 76, for example) it will also carry over to Steam.

Where if you are going to have more problems it is with the save files, Well, although some games will transfer your games automatically, in other cases you will have to search the internet in which folder you have the save files to do it by hand.