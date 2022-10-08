How to turn off updates in Windows 11

Windows is responsible for automatically installing the latest updates for our system. They usually offer all kinds of improvements, and many of them are essential, since they also protect us from malware thanks to security updates. However, it also happens that sometimes they can harm our user experiencebeing able to find punctual errors, or make the system not work as usual.

If you are one of those who do not like having the equipment constantly updated, In Windows 11 we have the option to disable automatic updates. In this article we tell you how to do it.

Pause Windows 11 updates

As in previous versions, in Windows 11 too we have the possibility to pause the updates. In this way, if we are not in a situation to be able to update the system, we can postpone them and thus install them at another time.





To do that, all we have to do is go to Settings > Windows Update, or simply type in the toolbar search box ‘Windows Update’. Once we are in the menu, we will find the option to pause the updates. In the drop-down we will see that we can pause them up to 5 weeksbeing able to extend this period week after week.

Also, if we go into advanced options, we will find a way to be able to schedule restart times for updates, a good way for them not to catch us by surprise while we are at a time when we don’t feel like updating.





When we pause updates, any pending updates to download or install will be immediately suspended, and will resume once the pause period is over. Unfortunately, from this menu we don’t have the option to pause updates indefinitelyalthough there is a little trick that we show you below.

Disable updates in Windows 11

Windows 11 doesn’t have a way to permanently disable updates from the Windows Update menu, but yes we can modify the system registry so that the equipment stops updating automatically. This could already be done in Windows 10, and it’s a great alternative for those who don’t want to upgrade.

Although it is proven that It’s not permanent either. If you disable updates, this method can last us for several weeks, so it is still a good option.





To modify this option, all we have to do is press the shortcut Windows + R and in the text box write ‘services.msc‘ without the quotes. We accept, and we see how a window will appear with a list of system services.

In the list we must look for ‘Windows Update‘ and double-click the service. Then, in the next window, where it says ‘Startup type’, we select ‘To disable‘ and accept the changes. After this, the system should stop updating automatically for a long time. In the case of wanting to reverse the process, all you have to do is do the steps again and leave the option that was before active.