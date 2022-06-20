How to uninstall an update in Windows 11 if the last one gave you problems

Getting into the Windows Update game can be a lottery. There are times that it can work out for us, and many others that end up corrupting part of our configuration on the computer. Nevertheless, Microsoft has a method to uninstall updates from Windows Update in case there has been a problem with any of them.

There are times when Microsoft messes up with an update, doing more harm than good, as recently happened with the one that made creating WiFi hotspots fail. For those moments, or for others in which it only affects you, it is possible to uninstall an update to return to a previous state. In this article we show you how to do it.

To uninstall an update in Windows 10 or 11, the procedure is the same, although visually the appearance of the menus is different in each version of the operating system. Just follow the steps that we leave you below.

How to uninstall updates in Windows 10 and 11

To uninstall one or more Windows updates, the first thing we have to do is open the settings paneleither through the Windows + I command, from the notification panel, or by using the search bar.





Once in the configuration section, we enter the Windows Update options and click on ‘View update history’. Here, we must look for an option that tells us ‘Uninstall updates’. If we use Windows 10, the option is just above, while if we are in Windows 11, we will find it at the bottom.





Clicking on the uninstall updates option will open a window that will contain all the updates installed on the computer. Here we must proceed carefully, since we do not want to uninstall something that can negatively affect the computer. Our mission will be to find the specific update that is giving us problems and start uninstalling it.

To know which update gives us problems, we will have to keep the identification number of it. Most of them start with ‘KB’, followed by a series of numbers. Another option is sort the list by those that we have installed most recently and find the last one that has given us problems. When we have it, just click ‘Uninstall’option that appears at the top after selecting the update.

When the uninstall process is complete, it is very likely that the system will ask you to restartso we proceed to it, and we cross our fingers that the problem has been solved after having uninstalled the update.