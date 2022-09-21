How to update Windows 11 to version 2022 now if you don’t want to wait (and you can also install it from scratch)

As we announced yesterday afternoon, the rollout of the major 2022 update for Windows 11 (the so-called ‘version 22H2’) has already begun. Although, as usually happens in these cases, the notification of its availability will reach some users before others: Microsoft turns to artificial intelligence to avoid overloading your servers. So, in the likely event that Windows Update hasn’t taken care of downloading the update itself and taking advantage of a reboot to install it, we still have several ways to force install Windows 11 22H2.

How can I rule out that I already have the update installed?

Easy. Go to the search bar of the Windows 10 Start menu, type ‘winver’ and press enter. A small window will open warning you which version and build of Windows you are running on your PC. If in the second line of the text we can read “Version 22H2 (OS Build 22621.xxx)”is that Windows Update has done its job and we do not need anything else.





Use: “xxx” is a number that can vary, being ‘382’ if it is newly updated or ‘521’ if a later minor update has been installed.

If we continue to have a previous version of Windows 11, we have to go to Settings > Windows Update. On the update management screen, click on ‘Check for updates’ and wait for ‘Windows 11, version 22H2’ to appear.





The next step will be to click on ‘Download and install‘ (remember to have the computer plugged in if we are talking about a portable device) and wait for the process to complete, after which, as usual, the device will have to restart.

Download the ISO (Clean Install)

Whether it’s because you were considering reinstalling Windows 11 from scratch on your computer and the release of version 22H2 is a great excuse to get started, because you just bought a new PC or because you’ve read that certain security features of this new version only work on clean installations, you may be wondering how you can directly install version 22H2 of Windows 11 without going through the previous version.

Easy, you just have to download an updated ISO file from one of these two sources:





Windows Insider Preview Downloads: Access this link. If you come across a warning “To access this page, you need to be a member of the Windows Insider program”, all you have to do is sign in with your Microsoft account. On the next page displayed, you need to scroll down to the ‘Select edition’ drop down menu and choose the option ‘Windows Insider Preview (Release Preview Channel) – Build 22621’. After clicking on the ‘Confirm’ button, you will have to choose your preferred language in another drop-down menu. After that, a button with the text ’64-bit Download’ will appear. Click and the download will start.





Descargas de TechBench: This unofficial download website also allows you to download the 22H2 ISO without even having to log in to Microsoft. Just access the corresponding section, choose the language in question and click on the ‘Confirm’ button. After that a further click on the ’64-bit’ button will start the download.

What do I do with the ISO? (Clean Install II)

Now you can burn the ISO to USB media using some program like Rufus. We recommend using this one in particular if your computer does not meet the official hardware requirements imposed by Microsoft, which really did not prevent the initial version of Windows 11 from working… and they do not prevent it from working in this one either (I am writing these lines from a Windows 11 22H2 installed on an ‘incompatible’ PC, without going any further. The reason we recommend using Rufus is that it allows you to disable checking for hardware requirements. (following the instructions you have here).

Once the USB is recorded, we can perform a normal Windows installation from the same.

Use: Theoretically, Rufus would also allow disabling the prompt for a Microsoft account when creating the first user during installation, however we (using the ISO downloaded from MS Insider Preview) found that option it hasn’t worked for us.