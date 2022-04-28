How to use an old Android mobile to be your system monitor in Windows 10 and 11

If you have an old Android mobile handy that you’re not doing anything with, you might be interested in using it as a webcam or as a small monitor of resources of your computer. Thanks to the installation of a couple of fairly simple applications, it is possible to configure that device to view important data from your PC on another screen.

The idea came from the r/pcmasterrace subreddit. A user from the community shared a photo of his tower inside which he had inserted an old Android mobile to use as a resource monitor. Now, we will explain how to obtain this information on the mobile, you will decide where you are going to put the mobile (we do not recommend that you leave it inside the tower, since it can overheat dangerously).

Pitikapp Remote Dashboard





Although on Reddit they recommended the use of the Remote System Monitor app, on Genbeta we recommend Pitikapp instead, because not only works on Android but also on iOSit’s easier to set up, it has more options and documentation, it’s totally free with no ads, and we find the interface prettier.

Now, to use an old mobile or tablet, you obviously need a device. If you just want to try and it will not be something permanent, you can use your current mobile or tablet. You will need the following:

Windows computer and mobile device must be connected to the same network .

You must download the server to install on Windows from this link

You must download the client app for Android from the Play Store, or for iOS from the App Store

We recommend that you also download MSI Afterburner so that you have access to more plugins and can monitor more aspects of the system.

Once you’ve installed both the Windows and mobile server apps, make sure you’re connected to the same network and run the Windows app. Then open your app on the mobile and this it should find your computer automatically.





At the beginning you will not see anything on the mobile screen, to populate it you need to use the app on Windows and start adding widgets. You just have to click on the cross-shaped button on the top left. If you installed MSI Afterburner you will have options to measure GPU and CPU temperature and usage, Frame Rate, and fan speed.

Modules that are not available will have an exclamation mark along with information on how to activate them by installing other third-party tools. When you choose any module you will see a configuration screen like this:





From there you can change the color of the meter, give it a name, choose position, scale and separation space. When you’re ready, just press the ✔ button to activate it. You will see it immediately on the mobile screen.





From the same mobile you can press and hold for a few seconds to move the widgets or resize them as you like. You will have to double tap on the screen to display the options as in the image above.

From the settings that you access by touching the gear icon, you can switch between dark or light theme, change the background to another color or an image if you wish. But to change the appearance of each widget you do need to always use the desktop app.





Using something like this can be quite useful if you are one of those who like to see this type of information, especially when you play and have the whole screen occupied. With Pitikapp you can monitor the performance of your computer on another device, from processor and graphics usage to the frames per second a game is running at.





A version of the article was published in 2021.